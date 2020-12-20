Skyesports Valorant League 2020 Day 16 - Team Delhi defeats Team Punjab and steps closer to the Semi Finals

The 16th Day of the Skyesports League 2020 witnessed the match between Team Delhi and Team Punjab. Team Delhi beat their opponents by producing a clean 2-0 victory.

Today's match featured a tough fight from Team Punjab. HydraFlick, one of the prominent members of Team Punjab, was unfortunately not included in the lineup. However, with Starboy's Jett and WeeZzEe's Raze, Team Punjab displayed incredible fight throughout the day against the dynamic Team Delhi.

The match ended in a 2-0 scoreline in favor of Team Delhi, with Team Punjab's losing streak continuing on.

Team Punjab vs Team Delhi - Skyesports League 2020

Day 16 of the Skyesports League started with the map Split. With Team Delhi on the Defensive side, they managed to win the first two rounds.

Team Punjab went for a full forced buy right after that, and with a perfectly executed attack, they took the third round. However, with Team Delhi's economy already strong, they managed to take the next couple of rounds.

Starboy had an amazing start to the day, producing a massive ace against Team Delhi. But with Harshhh on Team Delhi's side, the Breach took four men down and ended the first half with a 7-5 score in Team Delhi's favour.

The next half had a brilliant start for Team Punjab, and they managed to equal the score to 7-7. The following rounds were intense, with both teams winning alternative rounds.

Psy from Team Delhi managed to lead the team successfully and ended the first match with a 13-9 victory.

Image by Skyesports

The second map of Day 16 of the Skyesports League 2020 was Ascent, where Team Punjab started off with a pistol round win. But with a brilliant site control, Team Delhi managed to win the subsequent eco round.

This helped Team Delhi take a slight lead in the scores, however, Team Punjab weren't left far behind. With Starboy's fierce mentality and mind-blowing clutches, his Jett managed to bring the score to a close 5-7.

The next half did not last long. hikkA from Team Delhi had a wonderful game, having finished with a record of 24 kills over 12 deaths. And SSSami with his clutching ability, rewarded Team Delhi with a 13-7 win.

Image by Skyesports

Team Punjab retains their losing streak, and cannot qualify for the Semi Finals anymore.

Points Table (Image via Skyesports)

The top 5 individual leaderboard was not affected by today's match. Here's how the table stands now:

Individual Leaderboard (Image via Skyesports)

All the matches of the Skyesports League 2020 can be watched here. Get further updates about the tournament on Skyesports' Instagram page.

