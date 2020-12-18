On Day 15 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2020, Team Chennai put an end to their losing streak and took down Team Kolkata with a commendable 2-0 scoreline.

Fans witnessed an event full of twists and turns in Group A of the Skyesports League 2020. While Team Chennai were always expected to display a fabulous performance in the tournament, it seems that luck just wasn't on their side all these days.

However, with calm executions and brilliant plays, Team Chennai finally managed to halt Team Kolkata's run at the top team of Group A. While most fans were expecting a Team Kolkata win, which would have sealed their place in the Semi Finals, Team Chennai came as a spanner in the works.

Team Kolkata vs Team Chennai - Skyesports Valorant League 2020

Day 15 of the Skyesports League 2020 started on the map Bind, with Team Chennai on the Attacking side. The Chennaians looked sharp and aggressive from the beginning, as they managed to take site controls with ease.

Team Kolkata looked a bit shaky in defense, while Team Chennai kept on pressing them throughout the half, thereby picking up a 11-1 win.

The next half made it necessary for Team Kolkata to win the pistol round if they hoped to produce a fight-back. However, with the map completely being in Team Chennai's favour, they began to take it lightly towards the end.

Team Chennai, after building up their economy, secured the first map with a score of 13-3.

The next map of the Skyesports League 2020 was Haven. Unlike the previous map, this one was way too intense. Both the teams put in solid effort to try and lead their team to the top.

The pistol round, and the three rounds subsequent to that, were all won by Team Chennai. However, Team Kolkata came back up with some fierce site entries.

Knightrider from Team Kolkata brought out some amazing skills to block out the defenders. After brutal gunfights at the frontline, Team Chennai managed to draw out the first half with the score 6-6.

The next half started in favour of Team Kolkata, who won the pistol round. The next series of rounds witnessed some unexpected wins for Team Chennai.

With them winning an eco round right after the pistols, Killua and lordbathura managed to tear Team Kolkata apart, after winning a mind blowing 2v5 scenario.

As the match moved towards the end, Team Kolkata still had a fighting spirit within themselves. Scargod came out like a hero and his team managed to bring the score to a tight 9-10.

However, Team Chennai applied some staggering defensive strategies and won the Skyesports League 2020 match with the score 13-9.

With this loss, Team Kolkata have slowed down on their path to the Semi Finals. While Team Chennai still might not qualify for the Semi Finals, they managed to shake things up heavily in Group A of the Skyesports League 2020 with this win.

Team Hyderabad now remains the only team to have won all their matches in the Skyesports League 2020 so far.

Two members from Team Chennai are back on the top of the individual leaderboard yet again.

