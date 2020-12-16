Skyesports Valorant League 2020 Day 13 - Team Hyderabad thrashes Team Delhi and earns a spot in the Semi-Finals

Day 13 of Skyesports Valorant League 2020 featured the match between Team Hyderabad and Team Delhi, where the latter was defeated by a 2-0 scoreline.

This particular match of the day was between two of the best Valorant teams in the country currently. However, the clash did not go as expected because Team Hyderabad made it a one sided affair. Team Delhi was seen trying an experimental lineup in the first map, but the results proved it to be ineffective.

Team Hyderabad brought out a very confident character today, as they managed to win both the maps comfortably. All the players put in top notch performances today, which is what might be expected from Team Delhi too, in the upcoming matches.

Team Hyderabad vs Team Delhi - Skyesports Valorant League 2020

Day 13 of the Skyesports League 2020 started off with the map Ascent. Both the teams had implemented a triple duelist setup for this map.

The first pistol round was won by Team Delhi and they had a positive start to the day in the Defensive side. However, Amaterasu, who had already taken three men down in the pistol round, managed to take 4 kills and secure the eco round with his Sheriff one-taps.

These initial rounds of the map seemed very close between the two, with the score tied at 4-4. But after a successful retake, Team Hyderabad took off with the lead and ended the first half with a score of 8-4.

The second half did not last long as Team Hyderabad started applying fierce strategies to enter the sites. A brilliant performance was observed from Antidote who absolutely denied the enemies, while also displaying some aggressive sniping.

The map ended quickly with the score of 13-5 in favour of Team Hyderabad. Amaterasu, the IGL from Team Hyderabad, took a massive total of 31 kills in the first map with his calm and composed approach towards every kill.

Image by Skyesports

The second map of Day 13 of the Skyesports League 2020 was Split, and Team Hyderabad secured the initial two rounds of the map. With a huge effort from Rexy's cypher flanks and Psy's leading, Team Delhi managed to comeback and take a lead with the score 3-2.

However, this was the end of Team Delhi's good work in this map, as well as the match. The next 11 rounds witnessed Team Delhi getting outplayed by Team Hyderabad. Excali had a beautiful game, as he took 23 kills with Raze.

Image by Skyesports

With this win, Team Hyderabad has now become the first team to progress into the Semi Finals of Skyesports Valorant League 2020. This win also marks the end of Team Punjab's journey, who can't qualify for the Semi Finals anymore. It will be interesting to see which other teams qualify for the Semis.

The individual Top 5 leaderboard, however, remains the same, with two members from Team Chennai at the top.

