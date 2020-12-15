Skyesports Valorant League 2020 Day 12: A comeback from Team Mumbai denied Team Chennai from getting their revenge

The Day 12 of Skyesports Valorant League featured the match between Team Chennai and Team Mumbai, where the latter won with a score of 2-1.

The Round 2 of the Skyesports League 2020 has already begun. Team Chennai walked on the pitch today with hopes of getting a win against Team Mumbai, who had defeated them previously with a score of 2-1.

The two teams seemed to apply a bit of change to their respective lineups, so it was interesting to watch how the match would turn up.

Unfortunately, even after bagging the first map, Team Mumbai got defeated in the last two maps, and Team Chennai walked away victorious in the Skyesports League 2020 once again.

Team Mumbai vs Team Chennai: Skyesports Valorant League 2020

The Day 12 of Skyesports League 2020 started off with the map Bind, where Team Chennai had shown their aggressiveness from the start.

Rafaaa and Flexx were furious with their firepower in the Attacking side. Team Chennai took early picks and executed the rounds easily, leading to a score of 9-3 in their favor.

A great amount of teamwork was observed from Team Chennai, which Team Mumbai lacked at certain points of the particular map. However, Team Mumbai had buckled up and had a comeback in the second half.

A better co-ordination from Team Mumbai led them to secure five rounds in a row. However, with a beautiful clutch from Rafaaa, Bind was handed over to Team Chennai with a score of 13-8.

Image via Skyesports

The second map of Skyesports League 2020 Day 12 was Ascent, and Team Mumbai had a bloodthirsty character from the start. With strixx's aggressive sniping and Binks' steady flanks, they had put up a staggering defense.

Team Mumbai had secured the first half with a score of 9-3 against Team Chennai. The start of the second half of the map had Rafaaa going crazy. He absolutely crushed Team Mumbai's front line and performed mind-blowing retakes and multi-kills.

However, after a huge effort from Team Chennai going as close to 13-11, the match ended up in Team Mumbai's favor.

Image via Skyesports

As intense as the previous map was towards the end, the fans were not expecting a one-sided affair in the final map Haven of Skyesports League 2020 Day 12. With a slow and steady attack, Team Mumbai managed to win seven rounds in a row from the start until Team Chennai finally won a round.

The first half ended with a score of 10-2 in Team Mumbai's favor. Team Chennai did not look as composed as they were in the previous two maps. However, Flexx had a good show of performance in this particular map, even during eco rounds.

The next half had thrown some light of hope towards Team Chennai, where they won the pistol rounds and the subsequent rounds. However, after an unsuccessful site entry, the match was snatched away from Team Chennai by Team Mumbai with a score of 13-7.

Image via Skyesports

With this win, Team Mumbai now stands second in the group below Team Kolkata.

Even after a loss, Team Chennai had showcased some great gunfight and aggression. This led to two of their members sit atop the leaderboard of the number of kills in the Skyesports League 2020.

Image via Skyesports

You can watch all the matches of Skyesports League 2020 here and get further updates about the tournament on Skyesports' Instagram page.