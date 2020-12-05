Skyesports League 2020 Day 1 - PUBG Mobile fame prove themselves at Valorant 

The Skyesports Valorant League 2020 commenced yesterday. With two matches of BO3 format each day, there's a lot to look out for as this tournament progresses.

The Skyesports League 2020 isn't of the mainstream format, which makes it a lot of fun. The fans are gearing up for surprises and exciting matches throughout the month.

The teams not only contain Valorant professionals, but also players who pursue other games and influence many. This then, is a well-thought out initiative by Skyesports.

The two matches that were held on the Day 1 of Skyesports League yesterday were:

Team Mumbai vs Team Chennai (2-1)

Team Hyderabad vs Team Bengaluru (2-1)

Valorant: Team Mumbai vs Team Chennai - Skyesports League 2020

This match had to be a favorite for PUBG Mobile fans. Team Mumbai, which constitutes of mobile gaming fame Mortal, Rebel, and Zeref, played extraordinarily well yesterday.

It was interesting to see how they would perform in the Skyesports League. They did manage to prove themselves against Chennai, which constitutes players from Team Tamilas - another org that grew to fame with PUBG Mobile, and have now entered the Valorant scene.

The first match of Skyesports League 2020 started with the map Bind, where Team Chennai won with a 13-8 score. The match started well in favour of Team Chennai.

Mumbai tried their best to comeback during the mid rounds, but failed to catch up and lost the map. A good performance was put in by Strixx from Team Mumbai with his Operator, blocking the entries from Chennai. However, they ultimately fell victim to Chennai's strong chemistry.

The next map was Ascent, where notFOX got a total of 25 kills with just 12 deaths. The map started off in Team Mumbai's favour, with them winning the pistol round.

Rafaa's team fueled up their economy and tried to catch up, and the match was close, but ultimately, the map was given away to Team Mumbai.

An outstanding performance was shown by Mortal on the defense, with hard entries by strixx and notFOX.

The last map was Haven. Team Mumbai absolutely massacred their opponents with a score of 12-2. An amazing show of defense was shown by Team Mumbai, as they picked up 11 rounds in the first half itself.

A good performance was put in by Mortal with his Killjoy, as well as Zeref with his crucial mid-round kills. Flexxx's efforts were noticeable, but not enough to win the first match of the Skyesports League 2020.

Team Hyderabad vs Team Bengaluru - Skyesports League 2020

Even under the names of the cities, these two teams performed exceptionally well against each other in the Skyesports League 2020. This match featured two of the best in the country, with Velocity Gaming playing as Hyderabad and Global Esports as Bengaluru.

In the "El Clasico," both the teams had a tight grip over the match. Hyderabad experimented with a different style of play for this match, and it turned out to be fruitful.

The first map was Bind, and it was a close fight. Team Bengaluru won the pistol round and started with a lead, but Hyderabad did not give anything away. An amazing performance was put in by skRossi with his Jett plays. The map ended with the score 13-10 in favor of Team Bengaluru

The next map was Ascent and Team Hyderabad took on the map with a new kind of lineup, using 3 duelists. The lineup was inspired by TSM.

Despite it being a defensive sided map, Hyderabad took the score to 8-4 in the first half in the attacking side itself. The next pistol round was won by Bengaluru, but as Hyderabad gained economy, they shutdown their opponents with a score of 13-6, thereby running away with the map.

The last map of Skyesports League Day 1 was Split. Although Split is a narrow map which highly favours Cypher, Team Hyderabad's Hellff, who had been the Cypher player till then, decided to take Omen instead.

The map started in Hyderbad's favour with 3-0 score, but then they faced a fierce fight from the opponents, who gradually took the lead mid-match.

The map ended in Hyderbad's favour. A good performance was displayed by Excali's Raze.

You can watch these matches here, and get further updates about the tournament on Skyesports' Instagram page.