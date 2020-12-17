Day 14 of Skyesports Valorant League 2020 featured the match between Team Rajasthan and Team Mumbai, where the latter picked up a fierce 2-0 victory.

Team Mumbai put up an amazing show today, with a team consisting of PUBG pros like Rebel and Zeref, along with strixx, NOTfox and Binks. The team managed to show amazing team work throughout the game against Team Rajasthan. Team Rajashtan had a lineup of ex CSGO pros like Deathmaker, Haivaan and mw1, along with Neyoo and snax.

Team Rajasthan vs Team Mumbai - Skyesports Valorant League 2020

The Day 14 of the Skyesports League started on Bind with a fantastic ace by none other than Deathmaker. Team Rajasthan had a good start to the day. However, they were caught up by Team Mumbai, tying the score at 2-2.

The first half witnessed some top notch plays from both Deathmaker and strixx. The initial half was very close, and ended with a score of 7-5.

The second half was quick, as Team Mumbai's defense stood strong against the frontline of Team Rajasthan. NOTFox provided top quality backups to the team, leading them to victory in the first map.

Haivaan with the Reyna pick worked quite hard to make something happen. However, it was not enough, as strixx took away the map with a fabulous three-kill clutch, and a final score of 13-7.

The second map of Day 14 of Skyesports League was Haven. Team Mumbai had a beautiful start to the game, as they led the game 4-0 in Defense. Team Rajasthan however, did not give up, as they continued to keep up with the opponents.

The first half of this match was as close as the previous map. Rebel played the Cypher wonderfully in Defense, and managed to get 16 kills in the first half alone.

A solid effort from Haivaan managed to take down four men with Phantom, and that's what ended the intense half with a 7-5 score in Team Mumbai's favour.

In the next half, Team Mumbai took four rounds back-to-back, similar to the first half. Deathmaker put in a huge effort, trying to bring his team back on par. Team Mumbai, who were already under pressure, calmly managed to win two more rounds after that.

With nothing but sheer team effort, Team Mumbai came out victorious with a final scoreline of 13-7.

Defeated Deathmaker became the top fragger of the match again, taking a total of 45 kills. He now sits atop the individual leaderboard with a total of 240 kills in the Skyesports League 2020.

With this win, Team Mumbai have now gone one step closer to qualifying for the Semi Finals of Skyesports League 2020.

