Velocity Gaming crowned champions of The Esports Club LG Ultragear Valorant Challenger Series 5

Velocity Gaming secures their fourth The Esports Club Valorant Challenger Series tournament after defeating Global Esports 3-1 in the Grand Finals.

The best-of-five series saw the two heavyweights from the region lock horns as the series witnessed some absolutely thrilling plays as well as extremely close games.

Nevertheless, Velocity Gaming coming back after a defeat in the first game on Icebox to win three maps in a row ensured the fourth title out of five Challenger Series for the team.

Velocity Gaming had previously secured the first and second iterations of The Esports Club Valorant Challenger Series as well as the fourth iteration. The third iteration of the tournament was secured by Team Tamilas in the absence of Velocity Gaming.

Nevertheless, this victory in the grand finals means that Velocity Gaming has secured each and every Esports Club Valorant Challenger Series that they have participated in.

Here's how the action unfolded in the Esports Club Valorant Challenger Series 5's Grand Final.

Advertisement

Velocity Gaming makes it four out of four at the Esports Club Valorant Challenger Series

The first match of the day started on Valorant's newest map, Icebox as Global Esports looked for revenge after a 2-0 defeat earlier in the upper-bracket finals at the hands of Velocity Gaming. Coming forward with a draft consisting of Cypher, Omen, Sova, Jett, and Reyna, Global Esports made their intentions clear from the very beginning.

On the other hand, with an experimental draft of Sage, Jett, Sova, Killjoy, and Viper, Velocity Gaming opted for a defensive lineup. However, the strategy didn't seem to pay off as Global Esports made quick work of it on Icebox, securing the first match with a 13-4 scoreline.

Down by a game in the series, Velocity Gaming showed that they were no longer taking matters lightly as the second game kicked off on Ascent. Coming forward with a draft of Phoenix, Jett, Raze, Omen, and Sova, Velocity Gaming put up an extremely strong fight against Global Esports.

Advertisement

However, Global Esports were in no mood of giving up. Instead, the Valorant heavyweights were on the lookout for a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Coming into the game with a Omen, Sova, Killjoy, Phoenix, and Raze draft, Global Esports were on the verge of securing the second map as the score stood at 12-11 in their favour. However, Velocity Gaming staged a miraculous comeback, picking up 3 rounds in a row and securing the second match in Overtime. With the final scoreline reading 12-14 in favour of Velocity Gaming, the series stood tied at 1-1.

The third match on Split started off extremely close as it was a back and forth affair with both the sides securing simultaneous rounds. Global Esports draft of Omen, Breach, Killjoy, Raze, and Jett seemed to be paying off until the 18th round. However, Velocity Gaming's own lineup of Breach, Jett, Raze, Cypher, and Omen turned up the heat in the 19th round of the match.

From a tied score of 9-9, Velocity Gaming picked up four back-to-back rounds to close out the third match with final scoreline of 9-13 in their favour. Dropping back-to-back maps and rounds against Velocity Gaming proved to be extremely costly for Global Esports as they found themselves sitting at a 2-1 disadvantage.

The fourth and eventually final match of Valorant from the tournament was an "Antidote-show." As the Jett main started popping off from the beginning of the fourth match on Haven, Global Esports found themselves standing at a scoreline of 0-7 without having picked up a single kill on Antidote.

Advertisement

A spirited performance in the following rounds from Global Esports' draft of Breach, Sova, Killjoy, Omen, and Jett lifted the spirits of their fans shortly.

Nevertheless, Velocity Gaming asserted dominance with their own lineup of Phoenix, Jett, Reyna, Omen, and Sova. With the final scoreline reading 6-13 in their favor, Velocity Gaming secured their fourth Esports Club Valorant Challenger Series.

The post-match interview session with the players of Velocity Gaming saw all of the players setting their goals for an International Trophy. So much so that VLT.Amaterasu even made a promise of not retiring until he wins an international trophy in Valorant.