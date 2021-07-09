Battlegrounds Mobile India The Launch Party: Winners, prize pool distribution, highlights, and more

The second and final day of The Launch Party, the first Battlegrounds Mobile India event, came to an end today. After an entertaining run of six matches, Team Snax emerged as the undisputed champions of the event, securing 4 chicken dinners on the trot along the way. The team secured 120 points with 51 finishes and won the winners prize of INR 3,30,000.

Battlegrounds Mobile India The Launch Party Prize Pool distribution

Team Kronten also played well throughout the event, finishing second with 63 points and 37 finishes. They were awarded the runners-up prize of 1,50,000 INR. The third place in the event was secured by Team Ronak, who picked up 24 finishes and 60 points. The team took home a prize of 1,00,000 INR.

The captain of Team Shreeman Legend, Shreeman, won the fun pan fight match.

Battlegrounds Mobile India The Launch Party Day 2 overall standings

Battlegrounds Mobile India The Launch Party overall standings

Team Snax continued their winning streak of day 1 to triumph in the first match of the second day. They relied on rotations instead of kill points. Team Snax took six kills in the match. Team Ghatak secured second place with seven frags.

Battlegrounds Mobile India The Launch Party overall standings

Team Jonathan played aggressively to grab the win in the second match. The game boiled down to a 1v1 between Prince and Jonathan, where the latter came out on top. Team Snax once again showed their supreme consistency and finished in the top five.

The third and final match of the event, played on Sanhok, was won by Team Maxtern with 10 frags, followed by Team Gaming Guru with four frags. Team Ronak took six kills in the match.

It is apparent from the success of the first tournament that Battlegrounds Mobile India is going to be around for a long time. Fans and players alike will be waiting for the 15th of July, for the announcement of the esports roadmap of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Maxtern predicts Battlegrounds Mobile India's iOS release date! Check here

Edited by Nikhil Vinod