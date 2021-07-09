Team Snax racks up 4 consecutive chicken dinners on Battlegrounds Mobile India's The Launch Party 

The inaugural Battlegrounds Mobile India event dubbed The Launch Party is currently going on in full swing. The two-day event features 18 teams filled with streamers and content creators who are battling amongst themselves for the ultimate prize pool of INR 6,000,00.

Fans and players alike had been waiting patiently for the event, with the players wanting to show off their skills. The tournament saw its first day end yesterday after a total of 3 matches.

Team Snax dominated in Battlegrounds Mobile India The Launch Party

Team Snax has been completely dominating the event so far, and they have been obliterating the lobby match after match. The team which consists of IND players has won 4 back to back games out of the 6 scheduled matches. They are enjoying their dream run and are looking quite comfortable in the top spot.

However, their winning streak was eventually broken by Team Jonathan, who won the fifth match of the event with 14 finishes to their name. Still, Team Snax is well ahead on the table after 5 matches, with 111 points and 43 finishes in the bag. As of the culmination of Match 5, Team Ghatak and Team GodNixon were in second and third places respectively.

Battlegrounds Mobile India The Launch Party overall standings after match 5

It will be interesting to see who takes the final match of the day, which is to be played on Sanhok. Following that will be a Pan Fight match between the team captains, with a prize pool of INR 20,000 on the line.

In other news, The Launch Party broke many streaming records yesterday with a peak viewership of over 540K (5,44,788 concurrent viewers). The stream also had a whopping average viewership of 240k (240,790). Day 1 of the event has been watched for 11,63,816 hours in total.

Krafton has also announced the unveiling of another Battlegrounds Mobile India event - the announcement for which will not happen until the 15th of July 2021. Fans will be waiting to see their favorite players and teams in action in the upcoming events as well.

