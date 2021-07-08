Battlegrounds Mobile India: The Launch Party day 1 overall standings, highlights, and more

The first day of Battlegrounds Mobile India 'The Launch Party' concluded today. The top 18 creators of the country battled it out over three matches.

There was great interest from the audience at this first official BGMI tournament, as the peak viewership crossed over five lakh viewers.

At the end of the first day, Team Snax leads the overall points table with 31 kills and 76 points. Snax with Team IND has obliterated the lobby by winning all three matches of the day.

With 22 kills and 36 points, Team Kronten took second place, followed by Team Ronak with 13 frags and 35 points.

Team Mortal and Team Dynamo, two of the most popular teams, are ranked fifth and fourteenth.

Battlegrounds Mobile India The Launch Party day 1 overall standing

Battlegrounds Mobile India The Launch Party day 1 overall standings standings

The first match played on the classic map of Erangel was won by Team Snax with 11 kills. Team Kronten played aggressively to grab second place with 13 frags. The star-studded lineup of Soul playing from Team Mortal was eliminated early, but they managed to grab seven kill points.

Battlegrounds Mobile India The Launch Party day 1 overall standings

The second and third matches were played on Miramar and Sanhok was again claimed by Team Snax with 12 and eight frags.

In the second match, Team Antaryami took eight kills to secure second place, while fan favorites Team Mortal and Team Dynamo took five and six kills. In the third match, Team Mortal again bagged six frags while Team Sangwan eliminated nine enemies to the lobby.

Day 2 Match Schedule

Match 1: Erangel - 6:30 PM

Match 2: Miramar - 7:30 PM

Match 3: Sanhok - 8:30 PM

Custom Pan Fight: 9:30 PM

With only three matches left, it seems unlikely that any other team will oust Team Ind, who had more than 40 points lead than their competitors.

Prizepool and Schedule of Battlegrounds Mobile India The Launch Party

In the total prize pool of 6 lakhs INR, the winner will take home 3.3 lakhs INR, while the runners-up will receive 1.5 lakhs INR. The third-place team will receive one lakh. There will also be a 10k INR prize money to be won in special Pan fight matches.

Maxtern predicts Battlegrounds Mobile India's iOS release date! Check here

Edited by Srijan Sen