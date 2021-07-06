Battlegrounds Mobile India The Launch Party Tournament: Teams, prize pool, schedule, and more revealed

With the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India on Android devices, professional players and streamers across the country have started playing the game.To celebrate the launch of BattleGrounds Mobile India, Krafton has announced an event called "The Launch Party".

The first-ever official tournament will bring together popular content creators for a thrilling and fun experience. The tournament features a massive prize pool of 6 lakh INR. 18 invited streamers and their teams will face over a period of two days ie. 8th and 9th of July.

With Launch Party being the first official event since the launch of BGMI, it would be interesting to see the form of professional players competing in the event.

Invited content creators for Battlegrounds Mobile India The Launch Party:-

1. Dynamo Gaming

2. Mortal

3. Jonathan

4. Kronten

5. Alpha Clasher

6. Gaming Guru

7. Classified YT

8. Antaryami

9. K18

10. Snax

11. Sangwan

12. Godnixon

13. Ghatak

14. Ronak

15. Shreeman Legend

16. Maxtern

17. Clash Universe

18. Bandookbaaz

Battlegrounds Mobile India The Launch Party

Battlegrounds Mobile India is yet to be released for iOS devices. However, Krafton has assured its fans that the title will soon be available on the App Store.

Earlier, the game recorded a whopping 40 million pre-registrations, showing the impact and reach of the title in India. Battlegrounds Mobile India garnered a scorching response from Indian users, becoming the number one game in the Google Play Store's free games category.

Krafton has also promised major investment in the Indian esports scene. However, the roadmap for BGMI hasn't been unveiled yet. Players and fans are excited at the prospect of India-centric tournaments which promise a huge prize pool.

The Esports scene will provide talented players from across the country to showcase their skills at the highest stage.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for their favorite content creators and esports players to compete in the event.

Where and When to Watch:-

The tournament will be streamed on the official YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India from the 8th of July

