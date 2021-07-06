SNAX BGMI ID, control code, stats, and more Battlegrounds Mobile India details

Raj Varma, who goes by the in-game name of Snax, is a professional Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) player. The sniper cum assaulter for Insidious Esports is among the most famous faces in the community. He is also a successful streamer and content creator, with his channel, Snax Gaming, boasting a massive subscriber count of 754K.

His iconic line “De jiggle” is quite popular among players. Raj also actively creates tips and tricks videos for players to improve their overall gameplay.

SNAX’s BGMI ID and stats

His BGMI ID is 585127130, and IGN is TeamINDSnax. SNAX’s stats as of July 6th, 2021, are:

Snax has engaged in 107 squad games in the current season of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and has bettered his foes on 25 occasions which adds up to a win percentage of 23.4%. He has 65 top ten finishes in these games, corresponding to a top ten rate of 60.7%.

Raj Varma has 410 finishes against his name, and 114 of these have been with headshots. He has upheld an F/D ratio of 3.83 and a headshot percentage of 27.8%. He has an average damage per match of 602.3.

Besides this, he is yet to play any solo or duo games.

Tier overview

Snax is placed in Crown 3 in squad matches. In the meantime, Silver 5 and Gold 5 in solo and duo mode, respectively.

Note: The stats and numbers used have been recorded at the time of writing the articles. They are subject to change as Snax plays more games in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

Control code

His control code is 6974-6292-0638-3659-575.

YouTube channel

Snax started creating videos on his YouTube channel back in October 2019 and has uploaded many of them since then. Over that period, he has accumulated a massive subscriber count of 754k, with a total of 61 million views combined. His guides, tips, and tricks videos are received quite well by the players.

As per Social Blade, he has amassed 56K subscribers and 6.712 million views in the last 30 days.

This is the link that will redirect users to his YouTube channel.

