BGMI iOS release hinted by Krafton in latest social media post

Android battle royale enthusiasts were over the moon when BGMI was released over a month ago. Sadly, iOS players are still waiting for the game’s arrival on the Apple App Store. Some mobile gamers are also hoping for a lighter version of BGMI.

Krafton is tight-lipped regarding the release date of the game, but that has not stopped the developer from creating hype for the battle royale title. The pre-registration for the game has not commenced for iOS users, and it is expected that the game will be directly released without the option of pre-registration.

Krafton hints at BGMI iOS release once again

BGMI released a social media post regarding its arrival on iOS. The post depicted a WhatsApp group where players are enquiring about the release of the iOS version when BGMI is typing.

A few days ago, on 7 August 2021, the developer teased the arrival of the iOS version on a social media post. The post incorporated the Apple logo on a question mark and asked players to stay tuned for more.

Based on these posts, many rumors are circulating on the internet about a possible release date for the iOS version. However, no date has been confirmed by Krafton and these are merely speculations.

Krafton also disclosed yet another hint about the iOS release on their “July 24 Client Patch Details” post on the official website. Even if the news did not reveal much, it gave players hope that the iOS version of BGMI is arriving soon.

Krafton's official statement regarding BGMI

Players can hope that the iOS version of the battle royale game will arrive soon. To keep track of the latest developments, they can follow BGMI on the following official handles:

