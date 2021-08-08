5 best free games like Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS devices

It has been more than a month since Battlegrounds Mobile India’s release and Android gamers cannot get enough of it. iOS players, on the other hand are ardently waiting for the game’s release.

Battlegrounds Mobile India also has fans who are hoping for BGMI Lite’s release, despite no official confirmation. Players can take a look at the following free iOS games like Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Free iOS games like Battlegrounds Mobile India

These are five of the best iOS games like Battlegrounds Mobile India available for free.

1) Garena Free Fire – 4nniversary

When it comes to exciting matches, Free Fire is the biggest competition for Battlegrounds Mobile India. The 4th Anniversary of Free Fire is coming soon and players cannot keep calm.

The battle royale game has a wide range of characters with special abilities. The developers recently announced the addition of two new characters: Dimitri and Thiva.

2) ScarFall – Royal Combat

The ultimate goal of players is to survive, like Battlegrounds Mobile India. Mobile gamers need to loot guns and supplies from shelters to ensure their survival.

Mobile gamers have the option to enjoy the Battle Royale game offline. To download the game, they can click here.

3) Battlelands Royale

With cute cartoonish characters and a vibrant backdrop, this battle royale game is suitable for kids. Players can click here to download the game.

The theme of Battlelands Royale is shooting and survival, like Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players can use fun weapons to shoot their enemies, like bazookas, mini-guns, etc.

4) Modern Ops: Online Shooter FPS

From assault rifles to machine guns, the game has a good arsenal of weapons, like Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players can connect with their friends online and enjoy multiplayer battles.

Players can enjoy modes like Team bomb battle, Deathmatch, Special operation, etc. They also have the option to create custom games in Modern Ops.

5) Call of Duty: Mobile

In the battle royale matches of COD Mobile, 100 players land to fight for survival like Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players can download it by clicking here.

COD Mobile has a wide range of weapons that players can use against their enemies. The game is also appreciated by players due to its great graphics.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are quite a few games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: Dynamo's BGMI account banned for streaming and playing outside India

Edited by Gautham Balaji