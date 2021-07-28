Release dates for iOS version of BGMI are unofficial

Mobile gamers in India have been ardently waiting for the release of the iOS version of BGMI. It has been over a month since BGMI was released for Android users, but no word regarding the release date of the iOS version of the game has been revealed by the developer, Krafton.

Krafton's answer regarding the date of release of the iOS version of BGMI

Krafton has posted an answer in the Support section of their official website with regards to the iOS version of BGMI. The response states that fans will be updated in case of any developments.

Release dates regarding the iOS version of BGMI are just rumors

BGMI streamers' response to the upcoming iOS version of BGMI

Many popular BGMI streamers have tried to keep up the hopes of iOS mobile gamers. These mobile gamers include Abhijeet Andhare, Ocean Sharma, Maxtern and more. All of them assured gamers that the Battle Royale title will arrive soon.

However, there are many streamers who like to predict the date of arrival. Battle royale enthusiasts must understand that these “predicted dates” are just rumors and guesses made by random players to keep up the hype around the release of the iOS version of BGMI.

Krafton mistakenly uploaded a post addressing update issues in iOS devices

The latest hint regarding the upcoming iOS version of BGMI has excited players. Recently, Krafton, on its official website, posted a list of “July 24 Client Patch Details”. One of the points mentioned is a bug fix in concerning iOS devices. Even though Krafton deleted it within a short span of time, the post gave mobile gamers hope that an iOS release might be in works.

Until and unless Krafton releases any further information regarding the release date of the iOS version of BGMI, players must take everything with a grain of salt. To keep abreast of the latest information, mobile gamers can keep track of the official handles of BGMI:

