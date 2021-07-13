Is BGMI 1.5 update available on iOS? All you need to know

Indian mobile gamers are thrilled as they are able to enjoy the new features brought in by the BGMI 1.5 update. However, joy is restricted to only Android mobile gamers.

The BGMI 1.5 update was all set to be released at 7:30 PM IST today, but it was rolled out at 7:30 PM as per the notice uploaded by Krafton. Indian battle royale enthusiasts were pleasantly surprised by this turn of events.

BGMI 1.5 update availability for iOS devices

Despite the requests of thousands of users, Krafton has not released the iOS version of BGMI. Naturally, there is no question about the availability of the BGMI 1.5 update for iOS devices.

Krafton's response to players' query regarding iOS release of BGMI

To address the plea of iOS users, Krafton posted a message on the Support section of the official website of BGMI. It was mentioned that iOS users will be informed by Krafton if there are any further developments. Unfortunately, iOS players cannot even pre-register for the game as it is unavailable on the Apple App Store.

Players can keep track of the latest news regarding the iOS release via the following handles of BGMI:

Popular streamers’ opinion

Ghatak, Maxtern, and Ocean Sharma's response regarding the iOS release of BGMI

Various BGMI streamers have come forward to give hope to iOS users. Players can take a look at their opinions below:

Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare, Ocean Sharma, and Maxtern, three famous PUBG Mobile streamers, said that iOS users would have to wait for a little longer. Out of the three, Ghatak’s tweet is the latest, and Maxtern’s tweet has the most likes.

Android users can head over to the Google Play Store to get the battle royale game updated to its latest version. If the update is not available on their devices, they can use APK and OBB files to download the BGMI 1.5 update.

