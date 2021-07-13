BGMI 1.5 update version for Android: APK download link

The BGMI 1.5 update has finally been rolled out, much to the excitement of battle royale gamers in India. Surprisingly, the update was supposed to be released at 7:30 PM IST, but it came out at 7:30 AM IST.

Players can head over to the Google Play Store to update to the latest version. However, if players did not receive the update because of their device, they can make use of the APK and OBB links to get the BGMI 1.5 update early.

APK download link for BGMI 1.5 update version

The zip file attached below consists of both the APK and OBB files that players need to update the game. Users need to follow the given steps to install the BGMI 1.5 update successfully:

1) In order to get the BGMI 1.5 update zip file, players must click here.

2) Users must click on the "Download" button after clicking the link above.

3) After extracting it, they will get the APK and OBB files.

4) Players must then install the APK file.

5) Without opening the game, players must copy com.pubg.imobile folder to Android and then OBB. This folder contains the OBB file.

Resource packs available

6) After copying the files, mobile gamers need to open BGMI and choose any of the following resource packs:

HD Resource pack – 547 MB

Low-spec Resource pack – 78.3 MB

Note: While downloading APK and OBB files, mobile gamers might face problems due to older Android versions that their device is running on. In this case, they can retry downloading the files, or they can wait for the update option to arrive in the Google Play Store.

Edited by Shaheen Banu