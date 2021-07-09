PUBG Mobile 1.5 update full patch notes, release time, APK update size, and more

Millions of players worldwide have been waiting for the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update, and finally, the moment has come. It has brought many changes and new additions that PUBG Mobile players will love.

Players can now update the game to its latest version to win exciting rewards. They can also enjoy a new game mode, the PUBG Mobile x Tesla collaboration content, and more.

PUBG Mobile 1.5 update: Full patch notes

Mission Ignition

Players can now enjoy Mission Ignition (Image via PUBG Mobile / Facebook)

A new game mode, Mission Ignition, will be available from July 9th to September 6th. This mode will bring in changes to the Erangel map that gamers can access via the EvoGround mode. They can gain Rating Points from Mission Ignition.

Changes in six locations

Pochinki - Transit Center

Georgopol - Port of Georgopol

School - Tech Center

Military Base - Security Center

Yasnaya Polyana - Logistics Agency

Mylta Power - Energy Center

Special gameplay systems

Dynamic Elements

HyperLines

Air Conveyor

Unique firearms and attachments

New firearm: ASM Abakan

Ergonomic grip

Muzzle brake

Drum magazine

Unique vehicles and items

Anti-gravity motorcycle

Tactical marking device

Riot shield

Unique features

Spawn island holographic display

Jump marker

Auto-parachute

Flight animations for missiles before they explode in the air

An indicator feature that would approximate the location of grenades before they explore near players

Tesla collaboration

The PUBG Mobile 1.5 update has brought new content revolving around PUBG Mobile x Tesla, including:

Tesla Gigafactory

Model Y + Self-driving

Tesla Semi

Weapons in the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update

A brand-new gun, MG3, has been introduced via the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update. This Light Machine Gun needs 7.62 mm bullets, and players can adjust its rate of fire at 660 or 990 rounds per minute. Gamers have to rely on air-drops to get their hands on this weapon.

Other weapon improvements

Adjustments to the M249

Rate of fire compensation system

3rd person camera perspective settings

New glass windows

Default control logic improvements

Team Deathmatch - Hangar improvements

Adjustments to EvoGround - Payload 2.0

New quick wheel

New throwable consumables

New victory statue

New victory snaps

New remaining ammo indicator

New death replay data display

Customized firearm settings

Specialized firearm sensitivity customizations

New teammate engaging notifications

Royale Pass changes

Royale Pass will last a month

Two Royale Passes will be released for each version

Royale Pass Month 1: Tek Era (July 14th - August 12th)

Royale Pass Month 2: Project T (August 13th - September 13th)

Ordinary Royale Pass cost - 360 UC

Elite Royale Pass cost - 960 UC

Maximum rank - 50

Extra rewards, mission adjustments, events, etc., added to the Royale Pass.

Clan

New clan battle

Clan battle missions completion – Daily rewards and Clash Points.

Other content

Ray is here!

New achievements

RP gift

Club

Game performance and improvements

Basic performance improvements

Security zone improvements

Security improvements

All-talent championship improvements

Feature improvements

System improvements

Other changes

Challenge point system

Tier icon improvements

Season screen updates

Season reward improvements

PUBG Mobile 1.5 update: Release time

The PUBG Mobile 1.5 update was released today, i.e., July 9th (UTC+0 or 5:30 AM IST). Players who update the game to its latest version between July 9th and July 16th will be entitled to these exciting rewards:

2,888 BP 100 AG Victorian Maiden Backpack (3d) ×1

PUBG Mobile 1.5 update: APK update size

This update's size for Android users is 1 GB. iOS users will have to spare 1.64 GB for the update.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

