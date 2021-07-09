PUBG Mobile 1.5 update full patch notes, release time, APK update size, and more

Millions of players worldwide have been waiting for the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update, and finally, the moment has come. It has brought many changes and new additions that PUBG Mobile players will love.
Players can now update the game to its latest version to win exciting rewards. They can also enjoy a new game mode, the PUBG Mobile x Tesla collaboration content, and more.
Also read: PUBG Mobile crosses 150 million pre-registrations ahead of version 1.5 update
PUBG Mobile 1.5 update: Full patch notes
Mission Ignition
A new game mode, Mission Ignition, will be available from July 9th to September 6th. This mode will bring in changes to the Erangel map that gamers can access via the EvoGround mode. They can gain Rating Points from Mission Ignition.
Changes in six locations
- Pochinki - Transit Center
- Georgopol - Port of Georgopol
- School - Tech Center
- Military Base - Security Center
- Yasnaya Polyana - Logistics Agency
- Mylta Power - Energy Center
Special gameplay systems
- Dynamic Elements
- HyperLines
- Air Conveyor
Unique firearms and attachments
- New firearm: ASM Abakan
- Ergonomic grip
- Muzzle brake
- Drum magazine
Unique vehicles and items
- Anti-gravity motorcycle
- Tactical marking device
- Riot shield
Unique features
- Spawn island holographic display
- Jump marker
- Auto-parachute
- Flight animations for missiles before they explode in the air
- An indicator feature that would approximate the location of grenades before they explore near players
Tesla collaboration
The PUBG Mobile 1.5 update has brought new content revolving around PUBG Mobile x Tesla, including:
- Tesla Gigafactory
- Model Y + Self-driving
- Tesla Semi
Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.5 update APK+OBB download links for Android devices
Weapons in the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update
A brand-new gun, MG3, has been introduced via the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update. This Light Machine Gun needs 7.62 mm bullets, and players can adjust its rate of fire at 660 or 990 rounds per minute. Gamers have to rely on air-drops to get their hands on this weapon.
Other weapon improvements
- Adjustments to the M249
- Rate of fire compensation system
- 3rd person camera perspective settings
- New glass windows
- Default control logic improvements
- Team Deathmatch - Hangar improvements
- Adjustments to EvoGround - Payload 2.0
- New quick wheel
- New throwable consumables
- New victory statue
- New victory snaps
- New remaining ammo indicator
- New death replay data display
- Customized firearm settings
- Specialized firearm sensitivity customizations
- New teammate engaging notifications
Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.5 update x Tesla collaboration: All you need to know
Royale Pass changes
- Royale Pass will last a month
- Two Royale Passes will be released for each version
- Royale Pass Month 1: Tek Era (July 14th - August 12th)
- Royale Pass Month 2: Project T (August 13th - September 13th)
- Ordinary Royale Pass cost - 360 UC
- Elite Royale Pass cost - 960 UC
- Maximum rank - 50
- Extra rewards, mission adjustments, events, etc., added to the Royale Pass.
Clan
- New clan battle
- Clan battle missions completion – Daily rewards and Clash Points.
Other content
- Ray is here!
- New achievements
- RP gift
- Club
Game performance and improvements
- Basic performance improvements
- Security zone improvements
- Security improvements
- All-talent championship improvements
- Feature improvements
- System improvements
Other changes
- Challenge point system
- Tier icon improvements
- Season screen updates
- Season reward improvements
Also read: How to download PUBG Mobile 1.5 global version update on Android devices
PUBG Mobile 1.5 update: Release time
The PUBG Mobile 1.5 update was released today, i.e., July 9th (UTC+0 or 5:30 AM IST). Players who update the game to its latest version between July 9th and July 16th will be entitled to these exciting rewards:
- 2,888 BP
- 100 AG
- Victorian Maiden Backpack (3d) ×1
PUBG Mobile 1.5 update: APK update size
This update's size for Android users is 1 GB. iOS users will have to spare 1.64 GB for the update.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.
To learn more about the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update patch notes, click here.