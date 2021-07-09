PUBG Mobile 1.5 update x Tesla collaboration: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile 1.5 update is coming in hot. Tencent is not only bringing new gameplay elements and weapons, but also a fresh new collaboration in the game. It is not every day that two giants come together.

Collaborations are not new and several companies (the most famous being Fortnite) have been doing this to promote their games as well as create hype among players.

With the new PUBG Mobile 1.5 update, players will witness the arrival of electric automotive giant Tesla. PUBG Mobile x Tesla will be a part of the map and the game.

PUBG Mobile 1.5 update: Tesla is coming into the battle royale

PUBG Mobile 1.5: Ignition, as the developers are calling it, has been the talk of the town for some weeks now. The developers have already given players a glimpse of what the new update will look like when it launches.

Tesla is a name that needs no introduction. The company manufactures electric cars and is owned by none other than one of this generation's finest visionaries, Elon Musk.

Tencent, in their most recent tweet, announced their partnership with Tesla and players can check out the tweet below.

Are you ready to step into the future with us? 🚗⚡ We're excited to announce that we will be partnering with @Tesla to bring its revolutionary spirit and products in-game! 🙌🌎❤️ Stay tuned for more updates! 👀 pic.twitter.com/219xs5UplR — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 24, 2021

Also read: BGMI drops cryptic hint about upcoming Esports tournament in its latest teaser

This will bring the Tesla Gigafactory onto the map. Whenever players visit the factory on the map, they can assemble a car that will then drive them around autonomously to pre-set markers.

Players can then activate all switches on the assembly lines to start car assembly and build a Tesla Model Y.

While not much is known about what other cars will be featured in the new PUBG Mobile 1.5 update, players can expect great things.

Tesla already has a great lineup of cars like the Model S, the Model X, and the Model 3, to name a few. It will be interesting to see how the developers include these Tesla cars in the game and what all feats players will be able to accomplish with them.

There are speculations that the Tesla collaboration might bring Tesla-inspired skin, inventories, or some futuristic characteristics with the new PUBG Mobile 1.5 update.

If you're not evolving, you're devolving ❌ Accelerate into the future with our Tesla collaboration in the upcoming update! 🤖🏎️⚡ #TESLA #PUBGMxTESLA



Get a preview 🔗 https://t.co/rAAUmam8qI pic.twitter.com/NPUm9U0grH — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 8, 2021

This is a great feature that the developers are bringing in with the new PUBG Mobile 1.5 update. Players can also expect some new things to be introduced by Tencent after the game launches.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India Streamers Battle tournament official launch trailer and details revealed

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul