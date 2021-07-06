Battlegrounds Mobile India Streamers Battle tournament official launch trailer and details revealed

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is turning up the heat this summer with its new Streamers Battle tournament. It's barely been a few days since the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch, and Krafton is giving players a taste of what their plans are, going forward.

Ever since the beta version launch, players and fans have been speculating about the competitive aspect of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Many streamers had already pointed out that Krafton will be coming up with various tournaments after the launch of BGMI's final version.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Everything you need to know about the Streamers Battle Tournament

The Streamers Battle Tournament or "The Launch Party" as Krafton is calling it, will be a two-day event. The tournament will start on 8 July 2021 and end on 9 July 2021. Interested players and fans of BGMI can watch live coverage of the event on the Battlegrounds Mobile India official channels (Facebook and YouTube).

Krafton has also mentioned that there will be a prize pool of INR 6,00,000. The tournament is exclusive to Battlegrounds Mobile India streamers.

The developers have also shown off some of the most prominent names who will be participating in the Streamers Battle Tournament. These will include Dynamo, Mortal, Kronten, Gaming Guru, Classified YT, Antaryami, K 18, Alpha Clasher, Snax, Sangwan, Godnixon, Ghatak, Ronaak, and Maxtern, to name a few.

Battlegrounds Mobile India players are in for a treat today as Krafton has finally given players a glimpse of how BGMI Competitive could shape up. The developers have released an official launch trailer for the Streamers Battle Tournament.

Players can watch the official trailer here:

This marks the beginning of a series of tournaments that Krafton might have in the pipeline for Indian players and enthusiasts.

As seen in the official trailer, Krafton has revealed what players can expect from the Battlegrounds Mobile India Streamers Battle Tournament. A total of 18 teams will be competing against each other to get the top spot. This tournament is supposed to be a way to celebrate the launch of the final version of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

