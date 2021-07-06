BGMI and PUBG Mobile redeem code generators are fake, and using them can lead to account loss or ban

The much-awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was finally made available to players this month. The title has received a tremendous response, and the players are so far enjoying the game.

However, players need to be cautious as various websites are offering fake BGMI redeem code generators. This was a feature in PUBG Mobile where players could use the redeem code to get free rewards.

This has left BGMI players wondering whether these redeem code generators are legit or not. As players jump into the BGMI arena, they need to make sure they are not being scammed.

Everything to know about BGMI and PUBG Mobile redeem code generators

PUBG Mobile, the popular battle royale, offers players free in-game rewards using redeem codes. Players can get and use these redeem codes by visiting the official websites and entering the code to acquire in-game rewards for free.

This was immensely popular, and players appreciated the move by the developers. Ever since the beta version of BGMI was made available, numerous websites have cropped up, pretending to give out BGMI redeem codes to players.

All of these redeem code generators are fake, and it's best to avoid them. Players who use the redeem code generator won't be able to use these codes as these are fake codes and just used for misleading players.

Could you get banned from using these BGMI redeem code generators?

The answer is yes! Players can get completely banned using BGMI redeem code generators. Krafton does not permit players to use third-party plugins. If players are found using any website that is not affiliated with Krafton to generate redeem codes, there is a chance that they might end up losing their accounts.

What should players do?

As always, players should be aware of all the official news and updates that Krafton releases from time to time. These updates and new releases are the best and safest way to enjoy BGMI. Krafton has not released any official BGMI code generators yet, so players should avoid using the fake ones readily available on the internet.

