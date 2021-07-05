BGMI release date for iOS still unknown as V1.5 update draws closer

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was finally made available to players this month. It came as a surprise as Krafton quite subtly launched the game.

BGMI players and fans who had been waiting for the full version of the game were thrilled and eager by this move. But the game has only been made available to Android users, and there is still no official date for when the iOS version will come out.

With the new BGMI version update on the horizon, some players have been speculating about the Apple version's release.

When is the BGMI v1.5 update coming and iOS release date details

Earlier this month, Krafton shut down the BGMI Update Invitation event in-game. It was a means to glorify the new update coming to the game.

The developers shut down the event due to some "error" that occurred within the system. The event was to end on July 13th, with the BGMI v1.5 update being made available to players on July 6th.

Rewards in the canceled Update Event (Image via STAN GO YouTube)

Players can expect more details about the update as Krafton will be announcing them soon. The developers have also promised that all event rewards will be made available to players once the new update arrives.

These rewards included a Time Traveler Backpack, a Red Streak Set, and a Classic Crate Coupon, along with a mega reward Lightning AWM skin.

As for the iOS version of BGMI, Krafton has still not given a timeline and only stated that it would be soon. Therefore, Apple users and players will have to wait until the South Korean company announces more details.

Earlier, prominent esports stars like Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare had alleged that the iOS version of BGMI would release on the same day as the official launch date, which did not happen.

The new BGMI update is just around the corner, so users can expect Krafton to release more details in the upcoming days. The developers might also provide some hints regarding the iOS version and when players can expect to see the same.

