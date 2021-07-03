Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has now been officially released for Indian players. Yesterday, Krafton sneakily announced the game's release on its social media accounts. Players can now jump into the arena and play with their friends to earn different rewards and level up.

Battlegrounds Mobile India also has a title system where players can obtain different titles on completing certain things. These titles, when achieved, can then be equipped by players on their profiles. It makes the players stand out from the rest.

So, in this article, players will get to know about the top 5 rarest titles in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India).

What are the rarest titles in Battlegrounds Mobile India?

1) Unique Destiny

Unique Destiny requires 6000 achievement points (Image via Maximo Gaming)

Unique Destiny might be one of the rarest titles that players can acquire in Battlegrounds Mobile India. To win this title, players need to have 6000 achievement points. That is a lot of points. BGMI players will need to put in countless hours.

2) Mythic Fashion

Myhtic Fashion is about spending money (Image via POPOplays YouTube)

This title is more about spending money than grinding the game or having skills in Battlegrounds Mobile India. To get it, players need to obtain 50 mythic clothes. This means that BGMI players will need to spend a lot of money to buy these mythic clothes. Also, these mythic clothes rarely become available in the game.

3) Glass Cannon

This is one of the rarest and hardest title in BGMI(Image via a5qxl6png01 YouTube)

The Glass Cannon title in Battlegrounds Mobile India requires players to have a lot of skill and game sense. To obtain this, players need to first be in the platinum tier or above. Then players need to win 50 solo classic matches without equipping any helmets, vests, or backpacks. This means that players need to manage their inventory smartly while also picking fights only where necessary.

4) Chicken Master

Chicken Master requires Platinum tier or above(Image via Fiverr)

This title is both rare and hard to get in Battlegrounds Mobile India. First, players need to be in the Platinum tier or above to be eligible. Then, they will need to win ten classic solo matches in ten distinct ways using ARs, SMGs, shotguns, grenades, etc., to achieve the Chicken Master title.

It can be painstakingly difficult and requires skill, expertise, awareness and commitment.

5) On a mission

On a Mission is a tough title to obtain (Image via Sportskeeda)

The last title on this list is On a Mission. To get this title, BGMI players need to have all the other Weapon Mastery titles in PUBG Mobile, like Pistol mastery, Melee Mastery, etc. This demands ridiculous amounts of time as well as dedication to the game. Players will need to become experts in all the weapons available in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

