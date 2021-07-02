Kronten highlights growing problem of cheaters in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

The official iteration of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was finally launched earlier today by Krafton. This comes after the game's beta version was made available to players last month.

Krafton took to Instagram to share details regarding the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India. It comes as a joy to Indian players and fans, who had eagerly been waiting for the final version of BGMI to come out.

Chetan "Kronten" Chandgude, a famous PUBG Mobile player and YouTube streamer, has also been playing and sharing his views on Battlegrounds Mobile India. In a new video today, he talked about some serious matters regarding BGMI and cheaters in-game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Kronten talks about the increasing number of cheaters

In one of his latest videos, Kronten and his squad were playing Battlegrounds Mobile India. While in the Georgopool looting and looking for other players to kill, they encountered a cheater.

In the video, Kronten was knocked down by the cheater when he was atop a container looking for loot. As he dropped down for cover, the cheater can be seen shooting him while he is in the cover of the container. His teammates were also killed when they tried reviving Kronten.

Later, Kronten and his squad spectated the whole match of this cheater. The streamer made fun of him in his video while also pointing out the primary issue of hackers in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The cheater could be seen using the aim hack as well as the sprint hack in-game. They were also using the wallhack to see where others were. They might also have used map hacks to understand the position of opponents.

Players can check out the video below.

As mentioned in the video, this gameplay was before the final build was released, meaning Kronten was playing the beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The issue of cheaters in games like BGMI is not new, and players have been facing them for some time. Krafton has laid down some strong guidelines for these types of players and even has a policy to ban them permanently.

