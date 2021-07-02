Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) data transfer details from PUBG Mobile announced: All you need to know

Krafton announced on Instagram that the final build of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has officially been released today.

This comes after the beta version of the game was shared via Early Access last month. BGMI has crossed over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store since the developers declared the news today.

The developers have now shared some more details regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India data transfer from PUBG Mobile to BGMI.

Previously, Krafton had declared that Battlegrounds Mobile India players could transfer data from PUBG Mobile until December 3rd, 2021. This is now going to change with the final release of the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India data transfer

Official announcement by Krafton (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Taking to its official website today, Krafton announced that it would be briefly pausing the transfer service from July 6th, 2021. Those players who have played the Livik Map in PUBG Mobile can transfer their account data to BGMI. The developers also stated that users who have transferred their data would receive pre-registration rewards.

Here is the official statement from Krafton:

Dear BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA fans,

Currently Krafton is providing data transfer service in order to safely secure the data of fans from India.

[What is data transfer?]

- Those who have played the PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik (“Prior App”) can transfer their account data to the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (“New App”) and continue playing.

- Data transferred accounts can receive pre-registration rewards.

- Please check the link below for details on transferrable data and items, and how to transfer :

Data transfer service details (click)

A maintenance will be proceeded upon the data transfer service; accordingly, we'd like to inform you that the transfer service will be temporarily shut down during the period indicated as below :

[Temporary shutdown of data transfer]

- Period : July 6th ~ until further notice

We apologize for the inconvenience upon temporary shutdown of the data transfer.

Those who wish to transfer their data, please do so before July 6th.

BGMI players who want to read it on the official website can do so by clicking this link.

As stated by Krafton, there are no details regarding when the data transfer service will be resumed. Players are advised to complete their data transfer before the mentioned date to avoid any annoyances.

Krafton has still not announced any release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS devices, so iOS users need to play the waiting game a little longer. Android users can now directly install Battlegrounds Mobile India from the Google Play store without any pre-registration.

As the final build of the game is now here, players can expect more events as well as features coming to Battlegrounds Mobile India in the coming days.

Edited by Shaheen Banu