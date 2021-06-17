Battlegrounds Mobile India released: BGMI APK link, how to download, account transfer, and more details

Earlier today, Krafton quietly announced the beta program for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Fans and gamers who have been patiently waiting for this day can now become beta testers for the game.

This will allow players early access to the game prior to Battlegrounds Mobile India's official launch. However, the release date for the game has still not yet been announced by the developers. But that could come pretty soon too, as the game has garnered a lot of demand.

This article will serve as a guide for players who want to know how to download Battlegrounds Mobile India, initiate an account transfer, secure the APK link, and more details.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India?

There are two ways to do this. Players can visit the Google Play Store and sign up to become a beta tester for Battlegrounds Mobile India. If selected, they can then download the game and run it on their devices. Players can use this link to register.

The second option is for players to download the APK and OBB files, copy the files into the directory, and then install the game.

Download links for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India APK - link

Battlegrounds Mobile India OBB files - link

Battlegrounds Mobile India APK for Android 9 devices: link

Battlegrounds Mobile India OBB for Android 9 devices: link

Players can visit the above links and download the game for their compatible devices.

How does account transfer work?

If a player has a PUBG Mobile account, they can transfer their data, including past purchases and skins, to Battlegrounds Mobile India. This is a great move by the game's developers. The process is pretty simple.

After logging into the game and creating their characters, players will be asked whether they are a resident of India or not.

Players need to confirm with yes

After clicking yes, players will be asked for their approval regarding data transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players need to confirm, and after that, a new dialog box will appear showing all the required information concerning the data transfer. After reading that, players should tap on “Yes.”

The game will ask player's permission for data transfer

This will lead to a message requesting players to select the social media network (Facebook or Twitter) that was earlier linked to their PUBG Mobile accounts.

Players need to select the social media account they used for PUBG Mobile

After logging in, players will get a final prompt requiring them to verify the process. Players can click on “Yes,” which will then transfer all their former data to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Players should confirm by taping Yes

APK and File Size of Battlegrounds Mobile India

The sizes of the APK and OBB files are 72 MB and 637 MB respectively. Users need to make sure that they have sufficient space available on their devices before downloading. When players start Battlegrounds Mobile India, they will need to choose between the low-spec and HD Resource Packs. Their sizes are 379.6MB and 618.2 MB respectively.

