The heat around Battlegrounds Mobile India is rising with every passing day among the Indian mobile gaming players. A lot of leaks and teasers are floating around the internet which insists that the new game will release on 18 th June 2021.

However, Krafton hasn't given a confirmed release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India yet. The pre-registration for the game started on May 18th 2021 and is still ongoing. Players will also receive in-game rewards and goodies for pre-registering for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

In this article, players will learn about the list of new changes to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Changes coming to Battlegrounds Mobile India

1) Royale Pass

Battlegrounds Mobile India will have a Royale Pass(Image via Technical Emperor YouTube)

While Krafton Studios is keeping some things a well-guarded secret for launch thanks to all the Battlegrounds Mobile India data miners and leakers, players are already getting to know how the game might be.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will have a Royale Pass that will provide players with in-game items, cosmetics, and weapon skins. The Royale Pass will expire at the end of the season.

2) Custom Rooms

Battlegrounds Mobile India will have custom rooms(Image via Zubaan Kesari Gaming) Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTube)

Players will also be able to create a Custom Room, although this feature is only possible after acquiring the Elite Royale Pass or being on a Clan with Level 2 or higher. Players will also require a Room Card to create a Custom Room.

3) Maps

Battlegrounds Mobile India can have Sanhok map(Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTube)

Battlegrounds Mobile India will have Sanhok, Miramar, and Vikendi (Beta) as Map options for players to choose from. To reduce the app size, these will be available as separate downloads inside the game. Meanwhile, the game will also have an Erangle map (or Erangel-like from PUBG Mobile) which has already been teased by Krafton in a lot of videos.

4) Rewards

Battlegrounds Mobile India will reawrd players via crates and lucky draws(Image via India TV News)

Battlegrounds Mobile India will also have an event as well as season rewards. Players will be able to spin, draw, and open crates regularly multiple times. The game will also have a Resource Extension Pack that will contain unique equipment and items.

Players will need to download the resource pack and collect a one-time reward (if they have already collected the rewards, they cannot collect the rewards again).

5) Report cheaters

Players can report cheaters in Battlegrounds Mobile India(Image via BGR.in)

Players will also be able to report cheaters in Battlegrounds Mobile India through In-Game Customer Service or via email. The game will also have an In-Game Report Channel using to use, where players will be able to report cheaters directly.

6) Killing Teammates

Battlegrounds Mobile India will have a merit system(Image via Gurugamer.com)

Battlegrounds Mobile India will have a merit system that will punish players for any kind of misconduct. If players kill their teammates they will lose their merit and teammates can also report if a player kills his or her teammate.

7) Ranking Rules

Battlegrounds Mobile India will have a ranking system (Image via PUBG) Battlegrounds Mobile India will have camera modes (Image via Quora)

In Battlegrounds Mobile India, a player will gain or lose ratings after a match and it will not only depend on the player's rank at the end of each match but also on damage, survival, kills, healing or support and supplies.

8) Rating Protection Card

Battlegrounds Mobile India will have Rating Protection Cards(Image via CHETAN SHIVA YouTube)

Players will only be able to obtain Rating Protection Cards as Royale Pass Rewards if they reach the corresponding RP level. There will be 2 kinds of Rating Protection Card, based on Duration & Uses.

9) Gameplay

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Quora)

Players will be able to change the camera angle between First Person Perspective (FPP) or Third Person Perspective (TPP). Players will also be able to gift items and use different emotes in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

10) Display

Battlegrounds Mobile India will allow character customization(Image via Sportskeeda)

Battlegrounds Mobile India will also allow players to make changes to their character's gender and overall appearance. Players will also be able to change their avatar picture, frame, flag and title. Players can also change their weapons and vehicles in the lobby.

