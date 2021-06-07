Every PUBG Mobile content teased in Battlegrounds Mobile India so far

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile, has been gaining a lot of traction among Indian gamers and enthusiasts lately.

Krafton Inc., the developers behind the game, hasn't yet revealed when the game would be released, but the pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India has already begun.

From time to time, the developers have been teasing several features of the game. And all these teases have been generating a lot of hype among players. There is a lot not known about the game as Krafton Inc. is keeping some stuff a well-guarded secret for the launch day.

In this article, players will get to know every PUBG Mobile content that has been teased in Battlegrounds Mobile India so far.

Which are the PUBG Mobile content teased in Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Erangle or Erangel?

Earlier, the studio, in one of its teasers, had confirmed that Battlegrounds Mobile India would feature the Erangel map from PUBG Mobile but with a unique twist to it.

The new map in Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to be named "Erangle" instead of PUBG Mobile "Erangel" to differentiate it from its predecessor. In one of their Facebook posts, Battlegrounds Mobile India uploaded a poster of what looks to be the Ban Tai map location from the Sanhok map.

UAZ in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Recently, Krafton Inc. shared a video on their official YouTube channel urging players to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India. The video also teased the look of a vehicle that resembled UAZ in PUBG Mobile with the text "Do you remember? Driving around the hills of Erangel."

The video's caption explained:

"Keep your seatbelts fastened! The vehicle advantage is all you need for ruling the Battlegrounds! UAZ holds a special place in our hearts, and we cannot wait to drive around in the Battlegrounds!"

Check out the video here:

UAZ is an off-road Jeep-like SUV that arrives in two distinct configurations, one with a closed top and another is an open Jeep. UAZ can seat a full squad at once.

PUBG Mobile's famous pan and Level 3 helmet

Battlegrounds Mobile India posted a little something on Facebook that made players sentimental. The Facebook post featured the famous PUBG Mobile pan and a coffee cup with a motif of a Level 3 helmet from PUBG.

All of this could be a hint that Battlegrounds Mobile India might be borrowing a few of the features from PUBG Mobile.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has received 7.6 million pre-registrations, and it even crossed 20 million pre-registrations in just two weeks. The pre-registration for the game started on 18th May, 2021.

It is expected that Battlegrounds Mobile India will have similar gameplay and maps as its predecessor.

Edited by Shaheen Banu