Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration milestone, expected size, privacy policy, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India has generated a ton of chatter since its announcement. Ever since Krafton Inc. (the developers behind the game) teased their comeback into the Indian gaming scene, there has been a lot of hype around the game.

The Korean gaming studio also announced that the pre-registration for the game went live on the Google Play Store for Indian gamers on the 18th of May.

For anyone who still hasn't registered for Battlegrounds Mobile India, click here to be redirected. Krafton also offers free in-game goodies and rewards specific to the Indian region for players who pre-register themselves for the game.

Industry insiders say Battlegrounds Mobile India will be compatible with low-end devices

On its opening day of pre-registration, i.e., 18th May 2021, Battlegrounds Mobile India received 7.6 million pre-registrations, and it even crossed 20 million pre-registrations in just two weeks.

Earlier today, CH Kim, CEO of Krafton Inc., thanked the Indian gaming community and everyone involved by saying that:

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our Indian fans for their overwhelming response to the BATTLEGROUNDS IP, first developed by me and my team in 2017. The BATTLEGROUNDS IP received love and acclaim from players worldwide, and KRAFTON will continue to build on the IP. That effort includes bringing amazing content to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, and providing an incomparable battle royale experience to our players.”

However, there is still no official announcement on the date of release.

In an exclusive comment to Sportskeeda, famous PUBG Mobile caster Ocean Sharma, better known by his game name Gamingpro Ocean, clarified numerous queries, including its size.

In his video titled, “BGMI - WHAT’S NEXT??? (competitive, road map, much more),” Sharma stated that,

"BGMI’s size may vary from 660 MB to 750 MB. After that, with the download of the resource packs, it would further increase."

Players can expect the final game size to be around 1.5 - 2 GB.

Battlegrounds Mobile India seems to have learned a few lessons from its previous venture that got banned. A look at the game's new privacy policy reveals new restrictions in place for under 18 players.

Under 18 players will have to provide the contact number of their parents or guardians to confirm appropriate consent. Moreover, minors cannot play Battlegrounds Mobile India for more than three hours a day. Their in-app purchases will be limited to ₹7,000 daily.

The upcoming version of the game doesn’t feature any major overhauls in terms of gameplay. Hence, players can expect similar gameplay and maps like PUBG Mobile.

