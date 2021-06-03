What are COD Mobile redeem codes? Everything players need to know

Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile) was launched in 2019. It was developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision. The game is available on Android and iOS.

The game was an instant success for Activision and was well received by mobile gamers around the globe. The developers behind the game have also listened to the community and continuously added new features, gameplay, limited-time missions, and items to keep the player base absorbed and craving more.

The game offers its players a wide variety of items and a ton of customizations like gun mods, skins, player clothing, and much more. One way players can get their hands on these items is through redeem codes.

COD Mobile redeem codes helps players upgrade

The developers recently published that they have added a new redeem code feature for COD Mobile gamers.

Redeem codes provide players with free rewards and bonuses. Although these codes are straightforward to redeem, they are region or time-specific. Therefore, they expire quickly.

How to redeem codes in COD Mobile

Official Redemption page of COD Mobile (Image via: www.callofduty.com/redemption)

Open the Call of Duty Mobile game and navigate to the profile section. Copy the UID (user ID, which is underneath the avatar icon).

Next up, visit the Call of Duty Mobile Redemption Center.

Paste the UID copied earlier in the first box and the redeem code in the second box.

Enter the verification code in the third box (a code present on the right).

Tap the Submit button and Voila.

Now, players need to go to their in-game mailbox. The skin or the reward will be gifted to the player through the in-game email. Click on the reward and add it to your inventory. The skin can now be equipped and players can keep it forever in their inventory.

