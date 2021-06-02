PUBG Mobile has announced its collaboration with British supercar manufacturer McLaren via its Instagram handle. PUBG Mobile has been collaborating with different automotive companies in the past as well. Last year, the game announced a tie-up with Yamaha, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer where the MWT-9 and T7 concepts were included in the game as vehicle skins.

The collaboration has been one of the most awaited amongst gamers around the globe. Even though PUBG Mobile has done numerous other collaborations before, this surely has become gossip among players of the game, as it has even dimmed the ongoing Godzilla vs. Kong collaboration.

So starting June 1st 2021, players taking part in the event can receive a McLaren 570S skin, along with various exciting in-game goodies and vouchers. The event will be available until June 30th. With this, the game will also feature multiple variants of the supercar.

When your car looks like this, you can expect your squadmates to ask for a ride every match 😏 Dream for Speed starts June 1st! 🚦🏎️💨 #PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMMcLaren



There is a total of 6 McLaren 570S skins that are up for grabs throughout the event:

McLaren 570S (Pearlescent)

McLaren 570S (Lunar White)

McLaren 570S (Zenith Black)

McLaren 570S (Glory White)

McLaren 570S (Raspberry)

McLaren 570S (Royal Black)

How to get the new McLaren vehicle skin in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG x McLaren Image via Krafton

To get the new McLaren vehicle skin from PUBG Mobile, players simply need to follow the below-mentioned steps :

Fire up PUBG Mobile.

Navigate to the McLaren Drift event.

Tap on the Start Acceleration button positioned at the bottom right-hand corner to start the spin.

Keep in mind that, a total of 90 UC will be deducted from the player's account for each spin.

Each successful acceleration comprises of the following prizes:

x15 Lucky Voucher

x5 Lucky Voucher

Extreme Adventure Backpack

Viper Assassin Mask

Space Mascot Headpiece

Viper Assassin Crossbow

Lucky Cat Parachute

Star Guardian Headpiece

Viper Assassin M24

Space Mascot M762

Viper Assassin Set

Space Mascot Set

McLaren 570S Lunar White

McLaren 570S Zenith Black

Lucky Medal

Star Guardian Headpiece

Guardian Spirit Ornament

Star Guardian Set

Players can further use the Lucky Medal to get all 6 McLaren skins by upgrading them consecutively.

It is also worth noting that the likelihood of a successful acceleration is 20% while the likelihood of an unsuccessful acceleration is 80%.

