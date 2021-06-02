How to redeem codes in COD Mobile in June 2021

COD Mobile is one of the most downloaded Battle Royale games for Android and iOS mobile devices. Since its launch in October last year, the game has continually added new features, gameplay, and items to keep the player base engaged and wanting more.

The game offers a wide variety of items and a ton of customizations for players. One of the ways players can acquire these items is through redeem codes. COD developers recently announced that they have added a new redeem code feature for players.

Redeem codes give players free rewards and bonuses. The rewards vary from traditional gun skins to unique legendary outfits. However, these codes are straightforward to redeem but are region or time-specific. Hence, they expire quickly.

How to redeem codes in COD Mobile

Official redemption center page of COD Mobile (Image Credits: www.callofduty.com/redemption)

Boot up the Call of Duty Mobile game and navigate to the profile section. Copy the UID (user ID, which is underneath the avatar icon)

Next up, visit the Call of Duty Mobile Redemption Center.

Paste the UID copied earlier in the first box and the redeem code in the second box.

Enter the verification code in the third box (a code present on the right).

Tap the Submit button.

Now navigate to the in-game mailbox. The skin or the reward will be gifted to the player through the in-game email. Click on the reward and add it to the inventory.

