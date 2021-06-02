Bullseye Medal in COD Mobile: All you need to know

Activision Studios, the publisher behind COD Mobile, has added a new Gold or Nothing seasonal challenge, which requires players to unlock the Bullseye medal in COD Mobile.

Call of Duty: Mobile has taken some clues from the Call of Duty PC, with scorestreaks being one of them. Scorestreaks award players for playing well and get unlocked when they complete certain events. Gamers can also purchase them with the Credit Store.

Scorestreaks can be equipped during the game, but they get reset when the player dies. Players in the game can outfit a total of three scorestreaks.

Those with the Persistence perk will not have their scorestreak reset after death. But there is a trade-off, as the costs are doubled.

The Hunter Killer Drone in COD Mobile (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Hunter Killer Drone is one such scorestreak that gets unlocked at 500 kill points. It gets launched manually and seeks out an enemy. The drone then drops down on the prey and explodes.

It is worth noting that the explosion can kill multiple opponents.

All details about the Bullseye Medal in COD Mobile

The Bullseye medal is one of the 85 scorestreak medals in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

COD Mobile has 85 scorestreak medals: 43 in the multiplayer mode, 27 in the Battle Royale mode, and 16 in the zombie mode.

One of these is the Bullseye medal.

Also read: COD Mobile - New Rewind class in BR mode might arrive in Season 4

The Bullseye medal is rewarded to a player for making a kill using the Hunter Killer Drone in a multiplayer match. It is to be noted that users can only achieve the Bullseye Medal in a multiplayer game, and it can be executed multiple times.

Also read: COD Mobile - How to get Bullseye medal in the game