COD Mobile: Best Gunsmith loadout for PP19 Bizon in Battle Royale mode

There are just a few days left for COD Mobile Season 4 to begin, and players are currently grinding hard to rank up in Battle Royale mode.

It is crucial to pick up good guns and use customized Gunsmith weapon blueprints from drops in COD Mobile's Battle Royale mode. So, players can customize their preferred gun for the custom loadouts.

Currently, PP19 Bizon is one of the best weapons in Battle Royale mode as it provides massive ammunition capacity with a decent firing rate, good damage, and above-average mobility.

However, the accuracy and control over longer ranges sometimes doesn't perform well. But players can change that with the help of good gunsmith optimizations.

This article will talk about the best PP19 Bizon Gunsmith loadout in COD mobile's Battle Royale mode for customized drops.

Best customized Weapon Blueprint for PP19 Bizon in COD Mobile

Image via Activision

Gunsmith Loadout for COD Mobile's Battle Royale mode lets players make their own customized weapon blueprint, allowing them to adjust the equipment as per their gameplay. In the case of PP19 Bizon, a loadout with more focus on accuracy and control will be a great option.

So, here is the list of attachments and other details regarding the best Battle Royale Mode PP19 Bizon weapon blueprint:

PP19 Bizon - Base Stats

Image via Activision

Damage : 41

: 41 Accuracy : 62

: 62 Range : 52

: 52 Fire Rate : 65

: 65 Mobility : 102

: 102 Control: 64

1st Attachment - Laser

Image via Activision

MIP Laser 5mW

Accuracy (+2)

(+2) Mobility (+4)

Advantages:

-11.0 % Hipfire Bullet spread

-25.0 % sprint-to-fire delay

Disadvantages:

Visible Laser sights.

2nd Attachment - Stock

Image via Activision

RTC Steady Stock

Accuracy (+6)

(+6) Mobility (-2)

Advantages:

+10.8 % ADS Bullet Spread

-8.0 % Hit Flinch

-6.0 % Horizontal Recoil

Disadvantages:

-10.0 % ADS Movement Speed

3rd Attachment - Muzzle

Image via Activision

OWC Light Compensator

Mobility (-2)

(-2) Control (+6)

Advantages:

-11.1 % Vertical Recoil

-7.0 % Horizontal Recoil

Disadvantages:

+5.0 % ADS Time

+8.0 % ADS Bullet Spread

4th Attachment - Rear Grip

Image via Activision

Granulated Grip Tape

Accuracy (+6)

(+6) Mobility (-1)

Advantages:

-11.6 % ADS Bullet Spread

Disadvantages:

-4.0 % ADS Movement Speed

5th Attachment - Perk

Image via Activision

Sleight of hand

Mobility (+1)

Advantages:

-15.0 % Reload time

Resultant Stats

Image via Activision

Damage : 41

: 41 Accuracy : 77 (Optimized)

(Optimized) Range : 52

: 52 Fire Rate : 65

: 65 Mobility : 103 (Optimized)

(Optimized) Control : 70 (Optimized)

Disclaimer: This article reflects the views of the author

Source of Stats: In-game attachment descriptions