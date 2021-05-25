COD Mobile: Best Gunsmith loadout for PP19 Bizon in Battle Royale mode

There are just a few days left for COD Mobile Season 4 to begin, and players are currently grinding hard to rank up in Battle Royale mode.
It is crucial to pick up good guns and use customized Gunsmith weapon blueprints from drops in COD Mobile's Battle Royale mode. So, players can customize their preferred gun for the custom loadouts.
Currently, PP19 Bizon is one of the best weapons in Battle Royale mode as it provides massive ammunition capacity with a decent firing rate, good damage, and above-average mobility.
However, the accuracy and control over longer ranges sometimes doesn't perform well. But players can change that with the help of good gunsmith optimizations.
This article will talk about the best PP19 Bizon Gunsmith loadout in COD mobile's Battle Royale mode for customized drops.
Also read: COD Mobile Season 4: Clan Wars, new maps, modes, and other additions.
Best customized Weapon Blueprint for PP19 Bizon in COD Mobile
Gunsmith Loadout for COD Mobile's Battle Royale mode lets players make their own customized weapon blueprint, allowing them to adjust the equipment as per their gameplay. In the case of PP19 Bizon, a loadout with more focus on accuracy and control will be a great option.
So, here is the list of attachments and other details regarding the best Battle Royale Mode PP19 Bizon weapon blueprint:
PP19 Bizon - Base Stats
- Damage: 41
- Accuracy: 62
- Range: 52
- Fire Rate: 65
- Mobility: 102
- Control: 64
1st Attachment - Laser
MIP Laser 5mW
- Accuracy (+2)
- Mobility (+4)
Advantages:
- -11.0 % Hipfire Bullet spread
- -25.0 % sprint-to-fire delay
Disadvantages:
- Visible Laser sights.
2nd Attachment - Stock
RTC Steady Stock
- Accuracy (+6)
- Mobility (-2)
Advantages:
- +10.8 % ADS Bullet Spread
- -8.0 % Hit Flinch
- -6.0 % Horizontal Recoil
Disadvantages:
- -10.0 % ADS Movement Speed
3rd Attachment - Muzzle
OWC Light Compensator
- Mobility (-2)
- Control (+6)
Advantages:
- -11.1 % Vertical Recoil
- -7.0 % Horizontal Recoil
Disadvantages:
- +5.0 % ADS Time
- +8.0 % ADS Bullet Spread
4th Attachment - Rear Grip
Granulated Grip Tape
- Accuracy (+6)
- Mobility (-1)
Advantages:
- -11.6 % ADS Bullet Spread
Disadvantages:
- -4.0 % ADS Movement Speed
5th Attachment - Perk
Sleight of hand
- Mobility (+1)
Advantages:
- -15.0 % Reload time
Resultant Stats
- Damage: 41
- Accuracy: 77 (Optimized)
- Range: 52
- Fire Rate: 65
- Mobility: 103 (Optimized)
- Control: 70 (Optimized)
Here are some other helpful videos from "Cygnoux" and "MBJ Graphics" on YouTube:
Also read: COD Mobile Season 4: List of all weapon balance changes made
Disclaimer: This article reflects the views of the author
Source of Stats: In-game attachment descriptions