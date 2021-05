COD Mobile Season 4: List of all weapon balance changes made

Activision finally released a major update on May 20th, 2021(UTC), a week before the arrival of COD Mobile Season 4. The latest update brought in many new expected changes, especially regarding the weapon classes, after developers addressed the feedback received from the fans.

Players will see a significant difference in weapon stats and performance in COD Mobile's MP mode after the new update. The main focus of these optimizations is to balance out unfair advantages of some weapons and upscale the underperforming ones.

This article will indulge in talking about the weapon balance changes that guns will receive in COD Mobile Season 4.

What are the weapon balance changes in COD Mobile Season 4?

Each of the COD Mobile's weapon class has its own advantages and disadvantages. Through the season 4 update, the developers have rolled out the changes based on player feedback. All the general adjustments and weapon balance changes among the classes are here.

Assault Rifles in COD Mobile

Assault Rifle is the most used weapon class among COD Mobile players, and many weapons were just not good enough for medium-range combats. Hence, the stats have been optimized to ensure better performance over 15-30 meters. The bullet trajectory and the handling are the main optimizing points.

Major stat changes

Type 25

Image via Activision

Highest Damage – 0-10 meters range (range enhanced)

Second Highest – 10-17 meters range (range enhanced)

Third Highest – 17-25 meters range (range nerfed)

Lowest Damage – 25 meters range or further (range nerfed from 30m to 25m)

HBRa3

Image via Activision

Highest Damage – 0-13 meters range (range enhanced)

Second Highest – 13-25 meters range (range adjusted)

Lowest Damage – 25 meters range or further (range nerfed from 35m to 25m

BK57

Image via Activision

Highest Damage – 0-18 meters range (range enhanced)

Second Highest – 18-30 meters range (lower range increased and upper range decreased)

Lowest Damage – 30 meters range or further (range nerfed from 35m to 30m)

KN-44

Image via Activision

Highest Damage – 0-20 meters range (unchanged)

Second Highest – 20-33 meters range (range nerfed)

Lowest Damage – 33 meters range or further (range nerfed from 40m to 30m)

Man-O-War

Image via Activision

The closest range damage has been increased to make the gun stronger in close combat.

An increase in ADS speed, a nerf to balance out the buff

Accuracy has been increased

Sub-machine guns in COD Mobile

Bullet trajectory for SMG class weapons is the major optimization for close-range positioning.

Major stat changes

MSMC

Image via Activision

Highest Damage - 0-8 meters range (range enhanced)

Second Highest - 8-14 meters range (range enhanced)

Third Highest - 14-19 meters range (range enhanced)

Lowest Damage - 19 meters range or further (range enhanced from 17m to 19m)

PDW-57

Image via Activision

Highest Damage - 0-6 meters range (range enhanced)

Second Highest -6-15 meters range (range enhanced)

Third Highest -15-28 meters range (range adjusted0

Lowest Damage - 28 meters range or further (unchanged)

HG 40

Image via Activision

The change in damage stats over different ranges:

Highest Damage: 25 damage at 0-10 meters range to 26 damage at 0-10 meters range

Second Highest: 23 damage at 10-24 meters range to 24 damage at 10-15 meters range

Lowest Damage: 17 damage at 25 meters range or further to 17 damage at 25 meters range or further

QXR

Image via Activision

Highest Damage – 0-8 meters range (unchanged)

Second Highest – 8-15 meters range (range enhanced)

Third Highest – 15-25 meters range (range enhanced)

Lowest Damage – 25 meters range or further (range enhanced from 17m to 25m)

Light machine guns in COD Mobile

Long-range capabilities in this class have received a visible nerf and focus has shifted on close range and medium-range performance. Bullet trajectory, handling, and recoil have been optimized accordingly.

RPD

Changes in damage stats over different ranges:

Highest Damage: 26 damage at 0-10 meters range to 31 damage at 0-20 meters range

Second Highest: 21 damage at 10-45 meters range to 23 damage at 20-55 meters range

Lowest Damage: 20 damage at 45 meters range or further to 18 damage at 55 meters range or further

M4LMG

Image via Activision

Highest Damage: 31 damage at 0-10 meters range to 32 damage at 0-20 meters range

Second Highest: 24 damage at 10-30 meters range and 20 at 30-50 meters to 23 damage at 20-55 meters range

Lowest Damage: 21 damage at 50 meters range or further to 19 damage at 55 meters range or further

Sniper Rifles in COD Mobile

Image via Activision

Snipers in COD Mobile are deadly and overpowered in close combat and sometimes prove too harsh for the opposing players. Hence, developers have decided to give them a slight nerf regarding their attachment stats. Apart from that, more attachment combinations are also incorporated.

Pistols in COD Mobile

Akimbo perk, along with .50 GS, is too overpowered in MP mode, and that's why developers have decided to nerf it to make sure players don't have any unfair advantage. These are the changes:

A decrease in overall mobility

An increase in Hip fire spread by 35%

An increase in Firing speed from 0.36s to 0.43s

