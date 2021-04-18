COD Mobile Season 3: Best hip-fire build for PP19 Bizon

COD Mobile Season 3 has finally introduced the much-awaited SMG, PP19 Bizon, as a Free Battle Pass reward. COD Mobile players can unlock the weapon at Tier 21 of the Battle Pass. Players should grind in Multiplayer and Battle Royale mode to level up and grab the reward.

Once players have unlocked the gun, they can use it to finish off enemies. The greater magazine capacity, coupled with high fire rates, provides an edge to players in close-range fights. This is especially the case for players who use Hipfire mode more than ADS.

Here's the gameplay video of PP19 Bizon by ParkerTheSlayer:

Also read: COD Mobile: Top 5 reasons why Alcatraz needs to return in Season 3

Best Hipfire Build for PP19 Bizon in COD Mobile

PP19 Bizon boasts a decent damage rate with great mag capacity and a high fire rate (Image via Activision)

Players can unlock all of the attachments for the PP19 Bizon through grinding. For Hipfire mode, players should look for attachments that increase stability while rushing towards enemies.

Advertisement

Optic and Ammunition attachments are inconsequential to the weapon as the gun already flaunts a great magazine capacity of 84. Here, optical attachment is not helpful for hipfire mode.

Players must fill all five equipment slots with the following attachments to aid their Hipfire-oriented strategy:

Perk - Sleight of Hand

Advantages:

15% decrease in Reload time

Laser - MIP Laser 5mW

Advantages:

11.0% decrease in Hipfire Bullet Spread

25% decrease in Sprint-to-Fire Delay

Muzzle - MIP Light Flash Guard

Advantages:

Hidden Muzzle Flash

9.6% decrease in ADS Bullet Spread

9.0% decrease in Hipfire Bullet Spread

Disadvantages:

5.0% increase in ADS Time

Rear Grip - Rubberized Grip Tape

Advantages:

13.2% decrease in Vertical recoil

Disadvantages:

9.2% increase in ADS Bullet Spread

Stock - MIP Strike Stock

Advantages:

4.8% decrease in ADS Bullet Spread

15.0% decrease in Hit Flinch

6.0% decrease in Horizontal Recoil

Disadvantages:

14.0% increase in ADS Movement Speed

Resulting stats from above loadout:

An Epic blueprint of the Weapon is also available in COD Mobile as a Premium Pass reward (Image via Activision)

Advantages:

20% decrease in Hipfire Bullet Spread

15% decrease in Reload time

25% decrease in Sprint-to-Fire Delay

0.4% decrease in ADS Bullet Spread

Hidden Muzzle Flash

13.2% decrease in Vertical recoil

15.0% decrease in Hit Flinch

6.0% decrease in Horizontal Recoil

Disadvantages:

Advertisement

19.0% increase in ADS Movement Speed

Based on the above stats, Hipfire mode is highly aided by the above loadout. COD Mobile players can equip this loadout only after unlocking the above attachments, which unlock at different levels of the Weapon XP. So, to unlock all of the above equipment, players must start grinding with PP19 Bizon.

Here's a look at the epic blueprint of PP19 Bizon in COD Mobile's Premium Pass:

Also read: COD Mobile fan reports issues with Dark Nikto outfit before Legendary Mace arrives in Season 3