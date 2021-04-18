COD Mobile Season 3: Best hip-fire build for PP19 Bizon

COD Mobile Season 3 has finally introduced the much-awaited SMG, PP19 Bizon, as a Free Battle Pass reward. COD Mobile players can unlock the weapon at Tier 21 of the Battle Pass. Players should grind in Multiplayer and Battle Royale mode to level up and grab the reward.
Once players have unlocked the gun, they can use it to finish off enemies. The greater magazine capacity, coupled with high fire rates, provides an edge to players in close-range fights. This is especially the case for players who use Hipfire mode more than ADS.
Here's the gameplay video of PP19 Bizon by ParkerTheSlayer:
Also read: COD Mobile: Top 5 reasons why Alcatraz needs to return in Season 3
Best Hipfire Build for PP19 Bizon in COD Mobile
Players can unlock all of the attachments for the PP19 Bizon through grinding. For Hipfire mode, players should look for attachments that increase stability while rushing towards enemies.
Optic and Ammunition attachments are inconsequential to the weapon as the gun already flaunts a great magazine capacity of 84. Here, optical attachment is not helpful for hipfire mode.
Players must fill all five equipment slots with the following attachments to aid their Hipfire-oriented strategy:
Perk - Sleight of Hand
Advantages:
- 15% decrease in Reload time
Laser - MIP Laser 5mW
Advantages:
- 11.0% decrease in Hipfire Bullet Spread
- 25% decrease in Sprint-to-Fire Delay
Muzzle - MIP Light Flash Guard
Advantages:
- Hidden Muzzle Flash
- 9.6% decrease in ADS Bullet Spread
- 9.0% decrease in Hipfire Bullet Spread
Disadvantages:
- 5.0% increase in ADS Time
Rear Grip - Rubberized Grip Tape
Advantages:
- 13.2% decrease in Vertical recoil
Disadvantages:
- 9.2% increase in ADS Bullet Spread
Stock - MIP Strike Stock
Advantages:
- 4.8% decrease in ADS Bullet Spread
- 15.0% decrease in Hit Flinch
- 6.0% decrease in Horizontal Recoil
Disadvantages:
14.0% increase in ADS Movement Speed
Resulting stats from above loadout:
Advantages:
- 20% decrease in Hipfire Bullet Spread
- 15% decrease in Reload time
- 25% decrease in Sprint-to-Fire Delay
- 0.4% decrease in ADS Bullet Spread
- Hidden Muzzle Flash
- 13.2% decrease in Vertical recoil
- 15.0% decrease in Hit Flinch
- 6.0% decrease in Horizontal Recoil
Disadvantages:
- 19.0% increase in ADS Movement Speed
Based on the above stats, Hipfire mode is highly aided by the above loadout. COD Mobile players can equip this loadout only after unlocking the above attachments, which unlock at different levels of the Weapon XP. So, to unlock all of the above equipment, players must start grinding with PP19 Bizon.
Here's a look at the epic blueprint of PP19 Bizon in COD Mobile's Premium Pass:
Also read: COD Mobile fan reports issues with Dark Nikto outfit before Legendary Mace arrives in Season 3