COD Mobile: Top 5 reasons why Alcatraz needs to return in Season 3

Alcatraz is a Battle Royale map/mode for COD Mobile that made its return to the game in the last week of Season 2. The map was up for just one week and vanished again from COD Mobile after the conclusion of the Day of Reckoning.

Alcatraz, as long as it was online, served as a fan-favorite variant of the classic Battle Royale game. COD Mobile Players used it to its full potential while ranking up and grinding in BR mode. The map/mode, with its unique features, acted as a crossover between Multiplayer mode and Battle Royale genre.

Many fans were again left dissatisfied after the disappearance of the popular map in COD Mobile. Here are the top five reasons why Alcatraz needs to return to COD Mobile in Season 3:

Top 5 reasons why Alcatraz should return to COD Mobile in Season 3

Alcatraz was inspired by the map of the same name from other COD titles, like COD Black Ops 4 and COD Black Ops Cold War. Serving as a Zombies map in other COD Titles, Alcatraz was introduced in COD Mobile as a BR variant and became a fan-favorite due to its fast-paced and intense gameplay. However, the Devs soon removed it from the platform.

Here are the top five reasons why it should make a return to COD Mobile in Season 3:

#1. A better variant for Classic BR mode map

The isolated map from BR Mode has been the lone and longest-serving one. The map has become a little bit boring over time, and gameplay has become quite unentertaining due to the length of a match.

Sometimes, the players do not even get to fight with more than five enemies in a game. Moreover, sometimes players die outside the play zone due to the spread of the players.

Alcatraz solves this problem, as players are spread over a really small-scale island compared to the Isolated map. Even after losing one life, players get five respawns, and a small-scale map ensures more engagement with enemies.

#2. Close-combat gameplay

From the previous point, it is clear that the Alcatraz map is much smaller than the Isolated map and the smaller scale makes it more congested for players to get a shelter and camp, unlike Classic BR.

This multiplayer mode sort of setting often ends up in close-combat battles than long-range ones, thereby making the BR gaming experience more immersive and fun.

#3. Lesser Bots/AI means better fight

Many players actually crave better in-game competition. That's why they opt for Multiplayer mode rather than Battle Royale in COD Mobile. The Alcatraz map helps tackle this problem.

As the player count in the game reduces to 40 in Alcatraz compared to 100 players in Isolated, the proportion of AI/Bots getting spawned in-game also decreases.

#4. Better mode for BR Rank pushing and Grinding

Each game in Alcatraz constitutes of just 40 players, and the battle is fought over a smaller scale map. Hence, each game concludes quickly, almost one-third of the time of a Classic BR match.

As matches get over faster, players will get more opportunities to rank up quickly in BR Mode.

#5. Best map for testing new weapons and custom loadouts

Players get a better opportunity to try out new weapon combinations with the ARs, SMGs, and Shotguns available all over the map. Getting used to intense fighting situations in Alcatraz does help many players in adopting a better in-game fighting style.

This does help them customize their current loadouts and select a better weapon.

Twitter reactions

Here's how some fans on Twitter asked devs for the return of Alcatraz:

#ALCATRAZ MAP.

we demand ALCATRAZ map permanently — RAVIVARMA (@scam_rv) April 16, 2021

So we will be safe when we get the dark Alcatraz map — Idle (@YT_Idle) April 16, 2021

Don't remove the Alcatraz map.

Make it permanent 🙏 — Vikas Kumar (@Vikas73105) April 16, 2021

Wtf Add new br map . #ALCATRAZ map permanently. Why Cod Mobile is not in the top ten in the Google Play Store. Because only one br map and it's https://t.co/GPvRtzPJwh fire top 4. This Is Your Feature. Please develop new br map and permanently. stop rotation mode. — RAVIVARMA (@scam_rv) April 16, 2021

@PlayCODMobile add how many ever maps you wish to add. But please make ALCATRAZ PERMANENT 😭😭 — Aditya Nayak (@AdiNayak30) April 13, 2021

Make alcatraz a permanent BR map thanks 🤗 — Angel (@TGAGHOST_YT) April 11, 2021

