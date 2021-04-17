COD Mobile Season 3: Tier 50 BP rewards, new epic weapon blueprints, and more details

COD Mobile's Season 3: Tokyo Escape has been released. Along with the new season, the new Battle Pass is also live now. Players can receive rewards by ranking up in the BP, while for the Premium Pass, they have to first purchase it.

Along with the Battle Pass, the whole list of the rewards has also been revealed. The Premium Battle Pass has included several items with Epic rarity. Here are how much the Premium Battle Pass will cost and the rewards that COD Mobile players can procure:

Tier 50 BP rewards and new epic weapon blueprints in COD Mobile

The list of rewards (Image via Activision)

As mentioned above, the new season introduced many new epic blueprints for weapons, operators, and other equipment. Players can buy the Premium Battle Pass for 220 COD points. Furthermore, they can unlock the first 12 tiers by paying 520 COD Points.

Here's a list of new additions to COD Mobile's Premium and Free Battle Passes:

COD Mobile: Tier 1 - 10

The Hidora - The Boss character (Image via Activision)

Hidora - The Boss - Unlocks at Tier 1 (Epic Character)

- Unlocks at Tier 1 Type 25 - Oni - Unlocks at Tier 1 ( Epic Weapon)

- Unlocks at Tier 1 ( Showdown, calling card - Unlocks at Tier 1

- Unlocks at Tier 1 Hannya, charm - Unlocks at Tier 1

- Unlocks at Tier 1 Scout - Paper Fan - Unlocks at Tier 1 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 1 (Free Battle Pass reward) 80 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 2

- Unlocks at Tier 2 500 Credits - Unlocks at Tier 3 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 3 (Free Battle Pass reward) Pharo - Severed - Unlocks at Tier 4 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 4 (Free Battle Pass reward) Parachute - Card Armor - Unlocks at Tier 5

- Unlocks at Tier 5 Smoke Grenade - Card Armor - Unlocks at Tier 6

- Unlocks at Tier 6 10 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 7

- Unlocks at Tier 7 Helicopter - Paper Fan - Unlocks at Tier 8 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 8 (Free Battle Pass reward) Airborne - Card Armor - Unlocks at Tier 9

- Unlocks at Tier 9 RUS-79U - Karuta - Unlocks at Tier 10 (Epic Weapon)

COD Mobile: Tier 11 - 20

The Zero - Escape uniform (Image via Activision)

10 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 11

- Unlocks at Tier 11 Zero - Escape - Unlocks at Tier 12 ( Epic Character )

- Unlocks at Tier 12 ( ) 500 Credits - Unlocks at Tier 13 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 13 (Free Battle Pass reward) Bull Charge, new Operator Skill - Unlocks at Tier 14 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 14 (Free Battle Pass reward) "Way of Sword" emote - Unlocks at Tier 15 ( Epic Emote )

- Unlocks at Tier 15 ( ) "Golden Silence" Sticker - Unlocks at Tier 16 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 16 (Free Battle Pass reward) 10 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 17

- Unlocks at Tier 17 Defender - Paper Fan - Unlocks at Tier 18 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 18 (Free Battle Pass reward) Trap Master - Card Armor - Unlocks at Tier 19

- Unlocks at Tier 19 Arctic .50 - Card Armor - Unlocks at Tier 20

COD Mobile: Tier 21 - 30

The Takeo - Sensei Epic Character (Image via Activision)

PP19 Bizon - Unlocks at Tier 21 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 21 (Free Battle Pass reward) 10 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 22

- Unlocks at Tier 22 500 Credits - Unlocks at Tier 23 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 23 (Free Battle Pass reward) Tank - Card Armor - Unlocks at Tier 24

- Unlocks at Tier 24 AK117 - Card Armor - Unlocks at Tier 25

- Unlocks at Tier 25 Medic - Paper Fan - Unlocks at Tier 26 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 26 (Free Battle Pass reward) 10 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 27

- Unlocks at Tier 27 Frag Grenade - Paper Fan - Unlocks at Tier 28 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 28 (Free Battle Pass reward) Spray - Lucky Dragon - Unlocks at Tier 29

- Unlocks at Tier 29 Takeo - Sensei - Unlocks at Tier 30 (Epic Character)

COD Mobile: Tier 31 - 40

The QXR - Scorching Sun Epic Weapon (Image via Activision)

RPD - Severed - Unlocks at Tier 31 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 31 (Free Battle Pass reward) 20 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 32

- Unlocks at Tier 32 500 Credits - Unlocks at Tier 33 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 33 (Free Battle Pass reward) Concussion Grenade - Paper Fan - Unlocks at Tier 34 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 34 (Free Battle Pass reward) ASM10 - Scabbard - Unlocks at Tier 35 ( Epic Weapon )

- Unlocks at Tier 35 ( ) Trip Mine - Paper Fan - Unlocks at Tier 36 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 36 (Free Battle Pass reward) 20 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 37

- Unlocks at Tier 37 Samurai Tuna Charm - Unlocks at Tier 38 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 38 (Free Battle Pass reward) Knife - Card Armor - Unlocks at Tier 39

- Unlocks at Tier 39 QXR - Scorching Sun - Unlocks at Tier 40 (Epic Weapon)

COD Mobile: Tier 41 - 49

The Epic Kendo Backpack (Image via Activision)

NA-45 - Severed - Unlocks at Tier 41 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 41 (Free Battle Pass reward) 20 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 42

- Unlocks at Tier 42 500 Credits - Unlocks at Tier 43 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 43 (Free Battle Pass reward) .50 GS - Card Armor - Unlocks at Tier 44

- Unlocks at Tier 44 Backpack - Kendo - Unlocks at Tier 45 (Epic Backpack)

- Unlocks at Tier 45 Samurai Slash - Unlocks at Tier 46 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 46 (Free Battle Pass reward) Motorcycle - Card Armor - Unlocks at Tier 47

- Unlocks at Tier 47 Wingsuit - Card Armor - Unlocks at Tier 48

- Unlocks at Tier 48 30 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 49

COD Mobile: Tier 50 rewards

Spectre - Ninja , the Epic character (Image via Activision)

M16 - Severed (Free Battle Pass reward)

(Free Battle Pass reward) Spectre - Ninja (Epic Character)

PP19 Bizon - Yokai ( Epic Weapon)

( Samurai Frame (Epic Frame)

"The Boss" Avatar (Epic Avatar)

50 Credits

Here's an official tweet from COD Mobile:

🌸 Season 3: Tokyo Escape is locked, loaded, and has deployed!



🎫 New Battle Pass

🗺 Oasis & Coastal

💥 PP19 Bizon

👨 Hidora Kai - The Boss

👩 Zero - Escape

& many more!



🆕 The new season is NOW LIVE in #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/vl4oI7dkRq — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 17, 2021

