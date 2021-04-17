COD Mobile Season 3: Tier 50 BP rewards, new epic weapon blueprints, and more details

COD Mobile's Season 3: Tokyo Escape has been released. Along with the new season, the new Battle Pass is also live now. Players can receive rewards by ranking up in the BP, while for the Premium Pass, they have to first purchase it.
Along with the Battle Pass, the whole list of the rewards has also been revealed. The Premium Battle Pass has included several items with Epic rarity. Here are how much the Premium Battle Pass will cost and the rewards that COD Mobile players can procure:
Tier 50 BP rewards and new epic weapon blueprints in COD Mobile
As mentioned above, the new season introduced many new epic blueprints for weapons, operators, and other equipment. Players can buy the Premium Battle Pass for 220 COD points. Furthermore, they can unlock the first 12 tiers by paying 520 COD Points.
Here's a list of new additions to COD Mobile's Premium and Free Battle Passes:
COD Mobile: Tier 1 - 10
- Hidora - The Boss - Unlocks at Tier 1 (Epic Character)
- Type 25 - Oni - Unlocks at Tier 1 (Epic Weapon)
- Showdown, calling card - Unlocks at Tier 1
- Hannya, charm - Unlocks at Tier 1
- Scout - Paper Fan - Unlocks at Tier 1 (Free Battle Pass reward)
- 80 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 2
- 500 Credits - Unlocks at Tier 3 (Free Battle Pass reward)
- Pharo - Severed - Unlocks at Tier 4 (Free Battle Pass reward)
- Parachute - Card Armor - Unlocks at Tier 5
- Smoke Grenade - Card Armor - Unlocks at Tier 6
- 10 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 7
- Helicopter - Paper Fan - Unlocks at Tier 8 (Free Battle Pass reward)
- Airborne - Card Armor - Unlocks at Tier 9
- RUS-79U - Karuta - Unlocks at Tier 10 (Epic Weapon)
COD Mobile: Tier 11 - 20
- 10 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 11
- Zero - Escape - Unlocks at Tier 12 (Epic Character)
- 500 Credits - Unlocks at Tier 13 (Free Battle Pass reward)
- Bull Charge, new Operator Skill - Unlocks at Tier 14 (Free Battle Pass reward)
- "Way of Sword" emote - Unlocks at Tier 15 (Epic Emote)
- "Golden Silence" Sticker - Unlocks at Tier 16 (Free Battle Pass reward)
- 10 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 17
- Defender - Paper Fan - Unlocks at Tier 18 (Free Battle Pass reward)
- Trap Master - Card Armor - Unlocks at Tier 19
- Arctic .50 - Card Armor - Unlocks at Tier 20
COD Mobile: Tier 21 - 30
- PP19 Bizon - Unlocks at Tier 21 (Free Battle Pass reward)
- 10 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 22
- 500 Credits - Unlocks at Tier 23 (Free Battle Pass reward)
- Tank - Card Armor - Unlocks at Tier 24
- AK117 - Card Armor - Unlocks at Tier 25
- Medic - Paper Fan - Unlocks at Tier 26 (Free Battle Pass reward)
- 10 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 27
- Frag Grenade - Paper Fan - Unlocks at Tier 28 (Free Battle Pass reward)
- Spray - Lucky Dragon - Unlocks at Tier 29
- Takeo - Sensei - Unlocks at Tier 30 (Epic Character)
COD Mobile: Tier 31 - 40
- RPD - Severed - Unlocks at Tier 31 (Free Battle Pass reward)
- 20 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 32
- 500 Credits - Unlocks at Tier 33 (Free Battle Pass reward)
- Concussion Grenade - Paper Fan - Unlocks at Tier 34 (Free Battle Pass reward)
- ASM10 - Scabbard - Unlocks at Tier 35 (Epic Weapon)
- Trip Mine - Paper Fan - Unlocks at Tier 36 (Free Battle Pass reward)
- 20 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 37
- Samurai Tuna Charm - Unlocks at Tier 38 (Free Battle Pass reward)
- Knife - Card Armor - Unlocks at Tier 39
- QXR - Scorching Sun - Unlocks at Tier 40 (Epic Weapon)
COD Mobile: Tier 41 - 49
- NA-45 - Severed - Unlocks at Tier 41 (Free Battle Pass reward)
- 20 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 42
- 500 Credits - Unlocks at Tier 43 (Free Battle Pass reward)
- .50 GS - Card Armor - Unlocks at Tier 44
- Backpack - Kendo - Unlocks at Tier 45 (Epic Backpack)
- Samurai Slash - Unlocks at Tier 46 (Free Battle Pass reward)
- Motorcycle - Card Armor - Unlocks at Tier 47
- Wingsuit - Card Armor - Unlocks at Tier 48
- 30 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 49
COD Mobile: Tier 50 rewards
- M16 - Severed (Free Battle Pass reward)
- Spectre - Ninja (Epic Character)
- PP19 Bizon - Yokai (Epic Weapon)
- Samurai Frame (Epic Frame)
- "The Boss" Avatar (Epic Avatar)
- 50 Credits
Here's an official tweet from COD Mobile:
