COD Mobile Season 3 Tokyo Escape: Battle Pass, Tier 50 rewards, new Operators, Epic blueprints, and more

Season 3 of COD Mobile is officially named Tokyo Escape and will feature a Japanese setting. The new season will go live on April 17, 2021 (UTC), and will feature many new rewards, paid and free.

The new season will have 50 Battle Pass tiers for free and premium ones. New Epic characters/operators, Epic skins/blueprints for weapons, and unique in-game accessories are among the Battle Pass rewards.

To claim rewards through the Battle Pass, players have to grind in the game to rank up. This is applicable for premium and free versions.

Battle Pass rewards in COD Mobile Season 3: Tokyo Escape

The Battle Pass will commence with the inception of COD Mobile Season 3, where players will get the opportunity to grab free rewards by playing the game and ranking up. For the Premium Pass, players must purchase the pass first.

Free Battle Pass rewards

A new SMG PP19 Bizon is coming to COD Mobile and available as a Free Battle Pass reward.

There is a new Operator Skill Bull Charge that players can unlock via the free Battle Pass other than the weapon. There is no additional available information regarding the other Free Battle Pass rewards.

Premium Battle Pass rewards

COD Mobile Season 3's Premium Pass will feature Epic rewards (Image via Activision)

After purchasing the premium pass, Battle Pass players will be eligible to unlock various unique rewards while ranking up to 50 tiers of the Battle Pass.

Here's the list of all the rewards that COD Mobile players can procure through Premium Pass:

Epic Characters

Epic Operator "Spectre - Ninja" will be a part of COD Mobile Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Takeo - Sensei

Hidora - The Boss

Zero - Escape

Spectre - Ninja

Epic Weapons

Type 25 - Oni (Image via Activision)

QXR - Scorching Sun

Type 25 - Oni

ASM10 - Scabbard

RUS-79U - Karuta

PP19 Bizon - Yokai

Epic In-Game Accessories

Epic Backpack - Backpack - Kendo

Backpack - Kendo Epic Emote - "Way of the Sword" emote

"Way of the Sword" emote Epic Avatar - The Boss

The Boss Epic Frame - Samurai Frame

Apart from these Epic rewards, a Legendary Calling Card, Showdown, will also be up for grabs through Premium Pass.

The Battle Pass Bundle has also been revealed, including:

Base Melee - Pendragon

Charm - Auspicious

Avatar - Golden Dragon

Frame - Serpent Frame

Here's the official teaser for COD Mobile Season 3 Tokyo Escape:

