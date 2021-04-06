COD Mobile: Activision reveals new PP19 Bizon SMG coming in Season 3

COD Mobile is one of the most popular games of recent times. As a result, the developers are always putting in hard work to meet the demands of the game's lovers.

In the recent COD Mobile update, Activision came up with numerous new features. The developers do their best to keep the game fresh and entertaining with new maps, weapons, game modes, and much more.

They are again coming up with a few new aspects in the coming days. The devs have already started to reveal some features that will be making their way in-game.

PP19 Bizon coming in the upcoming COD Mobile season

COD Mobile never fails to impress fans with its new features. This time, it is adding a new weapon, as Activision has confirmed the PP19 Bizon is coming in the next update.

🤔 Look familiar?

❓ Can you guess what weapon this is?



🔜 You can expect it to arrive in the next season of #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/s5acGodcAE — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 4, 2021

PP19 Bizon is a fully automatic submachine gun (SMG). Previously, it was used in different Call of Duty games, like Call of Duty: Ghosts, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Now, it is going to make its mark in COD Mobile.

Gun specialty

The PP19 Bizon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and other versions was one of the most potent SMGs in those games. With severe damage and a high fire rate, it can easily take down enemies in close range. Players can easily control this gun as the recoil is pretty low.

Expected release date

The ongoing season of COD Mobile will end on April 16th. This means the third season’s content update should be released on the same day, with the new season officially kicking off on April 17th.

Players will also get two new maps in the latest season: Oasis and Coastal. The developers have already released the teaser of the latter, and it is going to be a COD Mobile-exclusive map in Season 3.

😏 You have absolutely no idea... or do you?



🔜 Coming in the next season of #CODMobile pic.twitter.com/L9uXi2trgB — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 3, 2021

With a new gun along with a new map, Season 3 is already shaping up to be very exciting.