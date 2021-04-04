COD Mobile: Activision teases a new Coastal Map in Multiplayer mode

COD Mobile developers have officially announced a brand new map for Season 3 while tweeting a teaser for the same. The name of the map will be "Coastal" and is expected to arrive with the release of Season 3.

COD mobile Season 2: Day of Reckoning is coming to an end in the coming weeks. During this season, many leaks have been reported, like the return of "Zombies" mode, new weapons, new operators, and even new maps.

Here's what is known so far.

New "Coastal Map" in COD Mobile

New Multiplayer map features CS: GO like setting (Image via Activision)

As mentioned earlier, the new map will be up after the release of Season 3. It will be featured in MP as a 5v5 mode map, as suggested by the Chinese beta leaks. The map feels similar to CS: GO and might get featured in "Search and Destroy" in "Core" Multiplayer mode.

Here's the official tweet from COD Mobile:

😏 You have absolutely no idea... or do you?



🔜 Coming in the next season of #CODMobile pic.twitter.com/L9uXi2trgB — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 3, 2021

The teaser suggests an intense close-to-mid-range action map. The menacing voiceover also hints at introducing a brand new operator to be introduced in Season 3.

As mentioned earlier, the new season is also expected to bring back fan-favorite Zombies mode. Apart from new weapon skins and uniforms, new ranking icons are also going to be introduced if leaks from Chinese Beta are to be believed.

Season 3 is expected to be released on April 17, as Season 2 is ending on April 16. The new season will bring in new events, but players have to wait for a few days. In the meantime, players can complete their remaining in-game missions for a few more days to claim their current rewards.

