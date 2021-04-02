COD Mobile Season 2: How to complete "Get Egged" featured event

COD Mobile's "Deadeye Trio" feature event concluded on 1 April 2021, and immediately, developers introduced two new Easter-inspired events. So, COD Mobile players can take a seat, log in to the game and complete the missions to claim the ultimate rewards.

"Get Egged" featured event features Crisis skins for ORV and Parachute up for grabs, along with Weapon XP cards and Credits. The event will be valid from 2 April 2021 to 8 April 2021 (UTC).

Here's how players can claim these rewards:

How to complete "Get Egged" Featured Event in COD Mobile

The temporary event features nine missions that can only be completed in BR Mode. Players should follow the following steps to complete the rewards:

Step 1. Open COD Mobile and tap on "Events."

Step 2. Select "Featured" from the "Events."

Select "Featured" from the menu (Image via Activision)

Step 3. Players can now have a look at the tasks. There are a total of nine tasks that can only be completed in BR Mode. Each task will earn the players a certain amount of points.

A total of nine tasks should be completed to procure rewards (Image via Activision)

Here's the list of all nine tasks along with the corresponding points:

Play three BR Matches - 10 points

Use Festive Grenades three times in BR Pre-match - 10 points

Use Festive Grenades 15 times in BR Pre-match - 20 points

Hit 10 enemies with Festive Grenades in BR Pre-match - 30 points

Land in Circus three times in BR - 10 points

Use Emotes five times in Circus in BR - 10 points

Find and Break five Easter Eggs in BR - 20 points

Place in the top ten in BR three times - 10 points

Place in the top five in BR twice - 20 points

What are Rewards

ORV - Crisis (Image via Activision)

Rewards will be unlocked after a certain number of points are gained through the completion of tasks. Here's the list of all the rewards that can be procured after gaining a certain amount of points:

Five Weapon XP cards - 40 points

300 Credits - 60 points

Parachute - Crisis - 80 points

ORV - Crisis - 100 points

25 Weapon XP cards - 120 points

Players can also check out other in-game events of COD Mobile to grab unique rewards.

