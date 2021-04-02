COD Mobile Season 2: How to complete the "Rifle Steamroller" Seasonal event

COD Mobile players can procure many rewards like weapon skins, weapon XP cards, calling cards, and more by just completing missions listed in various in-game events.

Among the rewards, the "Golden Talon" skin of KN-44 is up for grabs at the "Rifle Steamroller" seasonal event. Players will have to complete a total of seven tasks in order to claim KN-44 - Golden Talon along with additional rewards.

How to complete "Rifle Steamroller" in COD Mobile

KN-44 - Golden Talon

To claim KN-44 - Golden Talon through "Rifle Steamroller," players should follow the following steps:

Step 1. Open COD Mobile.

Step 2. Click on the "Events" icon and select the "Seasonal" section. Players will be able to see the ongoing Seasonal Events.

Step 3. Tap on "Rifle Steamroller." Players can take a look at the tasks for the Seasonal Event.

"Rifle Steamroller" Seasonal Event in COD Mobile

Step 4. There are a total of seven tasks that players have to complete in successive order. Once one task is completed, the difficulty for the next one will notch up. Players can complete the tasks in either MP or BR mode.

Here's the list of all seven tasks and their rewards in successive order:

#1 - Kill 20 enemies with Assault Rifles

Rifle Steamroller - First task

Rewards:

Three Weapon XP cards used for elevating the XP for weapons.

2000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#2 - Kill 30 enemies with Assault Rifles fitted with Recommended Equipments

Rifle Steamroller - Second Task

Rewards:

Combat Axe - Ripped Camo, skin for Melee Weapon

2000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#3 - Kill 30 enemies with Assault Rifles equipped with any stock and four other attachments

Rifle Steamroller - Third task

Rewards:

Apocalypse Vision, Sticker.

2000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#4 - Kill 30 enemies with Assault Rifles equipped with any optic and four other attachments

Rifle Steamroller - Fourth task

Rewards:

Backpack 1 - Ripped Camo, skin for the Weapon.

4000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers

#5 - Kill 30 enemies with Assault Rifles equipped with any Underbarrel and four other attachments

Rifle Steamroller - Fifth task

Rewards:

15 Weapon XP cards, used for elevating the XP for weapons.

4000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#6 - Kill 30 enemies with any AS VAL

Rifle Steamroller - Sixth task

Rewards:

First Aid, Charm of First Aid.

5000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#7 - Kill 30 enemies with any AS VAL equipped with any five attachments

Rifle Steamroller - Seventh task

Rewards:

KN-44 - Golden Talon.

6000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

Finally, after the seventh task, players can get their hands on KN-44 - Golden Talon. The rewards will be received via in-game mail of COD Mobile.

