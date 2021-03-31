 COD Mobile Season 2: How to complete the "Gold or Nothing" Seasonal challenge

Developers of COD Mobile keep adding new events every week in order to increase player engagement. These events feature a set of missions, and by completing these events, players will get in-game rewards. Consequently, more and more players engage in the game to grab the rewards.

The brand new addition to the "Seasonal Events" section is "Gold or Nothing." By completing this event, players will get their hands on "Shovel," a Melee Weapon, along with some other additional rewards.

Also read: COD Mobile Season 2: How to win all rewards from the Urbanite Draw

Here's how players can complete Gold or Nothing.

How to complete "Gold or Nothing" in COD Mobile

Shovel in COD Mobile

To procure rewards from Gold or Nothing, players should follow the following steps:

Step 1. Open COD Mobile.

Step 2. Click on the "Events" icon and select the "Seasonal" section.

Advertisement

Step 3. Tap on the "Gold or Nothing" option.

"Gold or Nothing" Seasonal Event

Step 4. After tapping on the said option, players will see seven tasks required to be completed one by one while playing COD Mobile's Multiplayer mode. Each task will be more challenging than the preceding one.

Here's the list of all seven tasks and their rewards in successive order:

#1. Play 3 MP matches

Gold or Nothing - First task

Rewards:

200 Credits to buy stuff at the Credit Store.

1000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#2. Earn Berserker Medal in MP matches three times

Advertisement

Gold or Nothing - Second task

Rewards:

3 Weapon XP cards, used for elevating the XP for weapons.

2000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#3. Earn Headshot Medal in MP matches five times

Gold or Nothing - Third task

Rewards:

HBRa3 - Ripped Camo, skin for the Weapon.

2000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers

#4. Earn Avenger in MP matches ten times.

Gold or Nothing - Fourth task

Rewards:

15 Weapon XP cards, used for elevating the XP for weapons.

3000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#5. Earn Kingslayer Medal in MP matches five times

Advertisement

Gold or Nothing - Fifth task

Rewards:

Recovered, a Calling Card.

4000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#6. Earn Relentless Medal in MP matches three times

Gold or Nothing - Sixth task

Rewards:

Salty, Charm of Salty.

6000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#7. Earn Brutal Medal in MP matches three times

Gold or Nothing - Seventh task

Rewards:

Shovel, a melee Weapon.

6000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

Players will receive the rewards via the in-game mail after completing each corresponding task. Apart from "Gold or Nothing", players can also check out other Seasonal Events.

Also read: COD Mobile Season 2: How to win all rewards from Huntress Draw Redux