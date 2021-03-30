COD Mobile Season 2: How to win all rewards from the Urbanite Draw

The weekly update of COD Mobile added various new features, including maps, skins, weapons, and even new operators. Players can win a new operator, Urban Tracker - exile through "Urbanite Draw" using COD points.

Apart from the operator, additional rewards like rare and epic weapon skins can also be claimed.

How to win the rewards through Urbanite Draw in COD Mobile

Urbanite Draw in COD Mobile

Players must have some COD points in their balance to win random items through the draw. COD points can be acquired through the Store with real money. To take part in the Urbanite Draw, players should follow the following steps:

Step 1. Open COD Mobile.

Step 2. Tap on the "Urbanite Draw" icon.

Urbanite Draw icon in COD Mobile

Step 3. The wheel of the draw can be kickstarted with the payment of 10 COD points. The price will be fixed for just the first turn and decrease or increase according to the items remaining in the draw.

Rewards and price of each turn will be random depending on the previous draw

There will be 10 turns corresponding to 10 items; each item will be removed after each turn.

What are the rewards

Urban Tracker - Exile

Each reward is from a different class; hence each one will have a different probability. After each turn, the rewards earned will be removed from the prize pool. The odds or probability will be fixed for the first turn only and increase after each turn.

GKS - Wanderer

Here's the list of all the rewards with their initial probabilities:

GKS - Wanderer - 0.08%

Urban Tracker - Exile - 1.25%

Razorback - Vagabond - 4.00%

S36 - Vagabond - 4.67%

Tough Choices, calling card - 5.50%

Tracker's Best Friend - 6.50%

.50 GS - Vagabond - 10.00%

SMRS - Vagabond - 11.00%

Backpack - Vagabond - 28.00%

Trip Mine - Vagabond - 29.00%

Other than Urbanite Draw, COD Mobile features two more draws: Doppelganger Draw and Huntress Draw Redux. Players can also check them out as both draws feature equally rare rewards.

