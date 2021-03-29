COD Mobile Season 2: How to grab Peacekeeper MK2-Imprint in Seasonal Event

Players can cash-in the opportunity to grab free rewards through Seasonal events in COD Mobile Season 2. Rewards vary from weapon skins, in-game stickers, and calling cards to operator uniforms.

One such Seasonal event is "BR Buff," through which players can grab Peacekeeper MK2 - Imprint along with some additional rewards.

Here's how they can grab the reward:

How to Procure Peacekeeper MK2 - Imprint in COD Mobile

Peacekeeper MK2 - Imprint in COD Mobile

To obtain Peacekeeper MK2 - Imprint and additional rewards, players should follow the following steps:

Step 1. Open COD Mobile.

Step 2. Click on the "Events" icon and select the "Seasonal" section.

Step 3. Tap on the "BR Buff" option.

Step 4. Players will see six tasks required to be completed one by one while playing COD Mobile's Battle Royale mode. The difficulty level will be enhanced after each succeeding task.

Here's a list of the six tasks in order of succession:

#1. Play three BR Matches

BR Buff - First task

Rewards:

200 Credits to buy stuff at the Credit Store.

1000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#2. Earn Gun Master Medal in BR Once

BR Buff - Second task

Rewards:

Scout - Ripped Camo, skin for the equipment of Scout class.

2000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#3. Use Class Chip in Battle Royale three times

BR Buff - Third task

Rewards:

Clown - Ripped Camo, skin for the weapon of Clown class.

3000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#4. Fire 500 rounds in Battle Royale

BR Buff - Fourth task

Rewards:

Peacekeeper MK2 - Ripped Camo, skin for the weapon.

4000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#5. Enter the top 15 in Battle Royale three times

BR Buff - Fifth task

Rewards:

1000 Credits for buying stuff at Credit Store.

5000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#6. Enter the top ten in Battle Royale two times

BR Buff - Sixth task

Rewards:

Peacekeeper MK2 - Imprint, uniform for the character.

6000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

After completing all the tasks, players will finally be able to unlock Peacekeeper MK2 - Imprint.

These seasonal events are temporary and will go offline after Seasonal or weekly updates of COD Mobile.

