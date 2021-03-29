COD Mobile Season 2: How to win with QQ9 in Battle Royale mode

COD Mobile has seen humongous success in terms of gathering a loyal fan base. The success can be credited to its no-nonsense and serious tone. COD Mobile has provided fans with action-packed gameplay in the Battle Royale genre.

The intense and fast-paced setting of the in-game environment also notches up with the difficulty levels. Claiming victory in Battle Royale mode is no cakewalk, and there are a lot of factors that affect gameplay. Choosing a great gun with an even better load-out is a must.

COD Mobile offers a wide range of weapons, further categorized as Sniper Rifles, LMGs, Assault Rifles, and SMGs. Among these categories, SMGs are far easier to handle due to their high fire rates and considerably lesser recoil.

So, it's pretty comfortable for beginners to handle an SMG like QQ9, which deals high damage coupled with a high fire rate and low recoil.

How to win COD Mobile BR Mode with QQ9

QQ9 is a great option as the primary weapon in BR Mode

Any weapon, no matter how easy it is to handle, needs some expertise. Here's how players can master QQ9:

Practice with the weapon

Practice Range is great for trying out new weapons

To get comfortable with the gun, players can practice with the weapon in training mode's practice range. Here, they can practice shooting at moving targets to get more used to it.

Customize controls

Controls > BR Mode" height="400" width="800" /> Setting > Controls > BR Mode

Players can customize the control's layout as per their comfort. If comfortable, they can also switch on the gyroscope for better control. Additionally, adjusting the fire button and scope might be helpful.

Choose the best load-out

Best possible attachments give the player an edge over others

While inside the game, players must equip themselves with the best possible attachments. Here are the best options to go for:

Muzzle - Suppressor, aides in noise reduction

Magazine - extends magazine with 45 rounds

Stock - YKM light stock

Grip - foregrip for stabilization

Try to survive

Despite equipping the best load-out and skills, Battle Royale mode is all about survival, whether it's a team game or solo. Players should focus on this aspect of the game. Rushing in the game might result in doors getting shut, and players must survive till the last safe zone to aid their skills.

If everything goes as planned, players should taste victory.

