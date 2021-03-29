Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

COD Mobile Season 2: How to win with QQ9 in Battle Royale mode

COD Mobile Season 2: Day of Reckoning
COD Mobile Season 2: Day of Reckoning
Ashim
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified 2 hr ago
Feature

COD Mobile has seen humongous success in terms of gathering a loyal fan base. The success can be credited to its no-nonsense and serious tone. COD Mobile has provided fans with action-packed gameplay in the Battle Royale genre.

The intense and fast-paced setting of the in-game environment also notches up with the difficulty levels. Claiming victory in Battle Royale mode is no cakewalk, and there are a lot of factors that affect gameplay. Choosing a great gun with an even better load-out is a must.

COD Mobile offers a wide range of weapons, further categorized as Sniper Rifles, LMGs, Assault Rifles, and SMGs. Among these categories, SMGs are far easier to handle due to their high fire rates and considerably lesser recoil.

So, it's pretty comfortable for beginners to handle an SMG like QQ9, which deals high damage coupled with a high fire rate and low recoil.

Also read: COD Mobile Season 2: How to earn rewards through "Pursuit" themed event

How to win COD Mobile BR Mode with QQ9

QQ9 is a great option as the primary weapon in BR Mode
QQ9 is a great option as the primary weapon in BR Mode

Any weapon, no matter how easy it is to handle, needs some expertise. Here's how players can master QQ9:

Practice with the weapon

Advertisement
Practice Range is great for trying out new weapons
Practice Range is great for trying out new weapons

To get comfortable with the gun, players can practice with the weapon in training mode's practice range. Here, they can practice shooting at moving targets to get more used to it.

Customize controls

Setting > Controls > BR Mode" height="400" width="800" />
Setting > Controls > BR Mode

Players can customize the control's layout as per their comfort. If comfortable, they can also switch on the gyroscope for better control. Additionally, adjusting the fire button and scope might be helpful.

Choose the best load-out

Best possible attachments give the player an edge over others
Best possible attachments give the player an edge over others

While inside the game, players must equip themselves with the best possible attachments. Here are the best options to go for:

  • Muzzle - Suppressor, aides in noise reduction
  • Magazine - extends magazine with 45 rounds
  • Stock - YKM light stock
  • Grip - foregrip for stabilization
Advertisement

Try to survive

Despite equipping the best load-out and skills, Battle Royale mode is all about survival, whether it's a team game or solo. Players should focus on this aspect of the game. Rushing in the game might result in doors getting shut, and players must survive till the last safe zone to aid their skills.

If everything goes as planned, players should taste victory.

Also read: How to redeem the new BY15 - Sight Unseen in COD Mobile Season 2

Published 29 Mar 2021, 00:08 IST
comments icon
COD Mobile
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी