How to redeem the new BY15 - Sight Unseen in COD Mobile Season 2

COD Mobile giving away free reward (Image via twitter.com/PlayCODMobile)
Ashim
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 1 hr ago
Feature

COD Mobile is a game that boasts a huge user base. To maintain its popularity and make the game more user-friendly, developers of COD Mobile have upped its social media game. COD Mobile currently has over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and about 408.7k Twitter followers.

Its YouTube channel also recently clocked 1 million subscribers. In the wake of this, developers have decided to give away a congratulatory reward. Players can redeem an exclusive skin of the BY15 shotgun, and the reward is up for grabs until April 1, 2021 (UTC).

How to redeem BY15 - Sight Unseen in COD Mobile

BY-15 - Sight Unseen
To redeem BY15 - Sight Unseen in COD Mobile, players should follow these steps:

Step 1: Open COD Mobile and click on the Profile icon.

Profile icon in COD Mobile
Step 2: Open the Player Profile and copy the UID to the clipboard.

Player Profile - COD Mobile
Step 3: Browse the COD Mobile redemption center at callofduty.com/redemption and paste UID in the respective column.

Redeem the reward at https://www.callofduty.com/redemption
Step 4: Fill in the Redeem Code BKHDZBZ7U5, followed by a random verification code, and click on submit.

Players will receive BY-15 - Sight Unseen via their in-game mail. Apart from the weapon skin, they will receive some additional Weapon XP cards.

Players need to remember that in order to redeem the reward, they have to update the game.

Here's a look at the official tweet from COD Mobile:

Players can also participate in the latest events released after the recent update to win additional rewards. Players can also check out the new temporary maps of Multiplayer and Battle Royale modes.

Published 27 Mar 2021, 17:57 IST
COD Mobile
