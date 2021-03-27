How to redeem the new BY15 - Sight Unseen in COD Mobile Season 2

COD Mobile is a game that boasts a huge user base. To maintain its popularity and make the game more user-friendly, developers of COD Mobile have upped its social media game. COD Mobile currently has over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and about 408.7k Twitter followers.

Its YouTube channel also recently clocked 1 million subscribers. In the wake of this, developers have decided to give away a congratulatory reward. Players can redeem an exclusive skin of the BY15 shotgun, and the reward is up for grabs until April 1, 2021 (UTC).

How to redeem BY15 - Sight Unseen in COD Mobile

BY-15 - Sight Unseen

To redeem BY15 - Sight Unseen in COD Mobile, players should follow these steps:

Step 1: Open COD Mobile and click on the Profile icon.

Profile icon in COD Mobile

Step 2: Open the Player Profile and copy the UID to the clipboard.

Player Profile - COD Mobile

Step 3: Browse the COD Mobile redemption center at callofduty.com/redemption and paste UID in the respective column.

Redeem the reward at https://www.callofduty.com/redemption

Step 4: Fill in the Redeem Code BKHDZBZ7U5, followed by a random verification code, and click on submit.

Players will receive BY-15 - Sight Unseen via their in-game mail. Apart from the weapon skin, they will receive some additional Weapon XP cards.

Players need to remember that in order to redeem the reward, they have to update the game.

Here's a look at the official tweet from COD Mobile:

🎉 In celebration for our YouTube channel hitting 1M subs, we wanted to give you a little something 😏



💥 The BY15 - Sight Unseen weapon is available to claim now until 4/1 UTC!



♥ We appreciate our community and the support you provide to us! pic.twitter.com/QCbzqg3FOg — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) March 26, 2021

Players can also participate in the latest events released after the recent update to win additional rewards. Players can also check out the new temporary maps of Multiplayer and Battle Royale modes.

