COD Mobile Season 2: How to get all the rewards from the Doppelganger Draw

COD Mobile's recent update brought many rewards and features, including maps, events, weapon skins and emotes. Among all these, a new lucky draw, namely "Doppelganger Draw," has been added to the game. The lucky draw allows players to win exclusive items with the COD Points they have.
Here's how they can obtain the rewards:
How to win the rewards through Doppelganger Lucky Draw in COD Mobile
Players have to purchase COD points to win random items through the Doppelganger Lucky Draw. These can be acquired through Store with the exchange of real money. To participate in the lucky draw, players should follow the following steps:
Step 1. Open the Store in COD Mobile.
Step 2. Tap on the Doppelganger Lucky Draw icon.
Step 3. After the Lucky draw opens, players can start the wheel by paying ten COD points. The price of each turn will be different and not general, with regard to the previous reward earned.
There will be a total of ten turns, and each turn will cost more than the preceding one.
What are the rewards
The rewards are from different levels, and after each turn, the rewards earned will be removed from the prize pool. Each reward has different chances, and the odds increase after each turn.
Here's the list of all the rewards:
- SP-R 208 - Counter Spy - 0.08% Odds
- Alias, a brand new COD Mobile operator or character - 1.25% Odds
- AK-47 - Rogue Intel - 4.00% Odds
- Hidden Shot - 4.67% Odds
- MW11 - Rogue Intel - 5.50% Odds
- Power Move - 6.50% Odds
- Transmission - 10.00% Odds
- Parachute - Rogue Intel - 11.00% Odds
- Wingsuit - Rogue Intel - 28.00% Odds
- Frag Grenade - 29.00% Odds
Here's the official tweet from COD Mobile:
Apart from Doppelganger Draw, the "Pursuit" event and "Deadeye Trio" events have also been introduced. On top of that, Multiplayer mode and BR mode have also received one temporary map each.
