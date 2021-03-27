COD Mobile Season 2: How to get all the rewards from the Doppelganger Draw

COD Mobile's recent update brought many rewards and features, including maps, events, weapon skins and emotes. Among all these, a new lucky draw, namely "Doppelganger Draw," has been added to the game. The lucky draw allows players to win exclusive items with the COD Points they have.

Here's how they can obtain the rewards:

How to win the rewards through Doppelganger Lucky Draw in COD Mobile

Doppelganger Draw in COD Mobile

Players have to purchase COD points to win random items through the Doppelganger Lucky Draw. These can be acquired through Store with the exchange of real money. To participate in the lucky draw, players should follow the following steps:

Step 1. Open the Store in COD Mobile.

Step 2. Tap on the Doppelganger Lucky Draw icon.

Doppelganger Draw offers exclusive rewards

Step 3. After the Lucky draw opens, players can start the wheel by paying ten COD points. The price of each turn will be different and not general, with regard to the previous reward earned.

Rewards and price of each turn will be random depending on the previous draw

There will be a total of ten turns, and each turn will cost more than the preceding one.

What are the rewards

SP-R 208 - Couter Spy

The rewards are from different levels, and after each turn, the rewards earned will be removed from the prize pool. Each reward has different chances, and the odds increase after each turn.

Here's the list of all the rewards:

SP-R 208 - Counter Spy - 0.08% Odds

Alias, a brand new COD Mobile operator or character - 1.25% Odds

AK-47 - Rogue Intel - 4.00% Odds

Hidden Shot - 4.67% Odds

MW11 - Rogue Intel - 5.50% Odds

Power Move - 6.50% Odds

Transmission - 10.00% Odds

Parachute - Rogue Intel - 11.00% Odds

Wingsuit - Rogue Intel - 28.00% Odds

Frag Grenade - 29.00% Odds

Here's the official tweet from COD Mobile:

✨ Introducing, Alias...

Another unique #CODMobile operator joins the fight!



👩 Alias

💥 SP-R 208 - Counter Spy



🆕 New legendary weapon and epic items will be added to the store later today at 5PM PDT! pic.twitter.com/6t0mBopAhd — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) March 25, 2021

Apart from Doppelganger Draw, the "Pursuit" event and "Deadeye Trio" events have also been introduced. On top of that, Multiplayer mode and BR mode have also received one temporary map each.

