COD Mobile: How to grab Imprint uniform for Special Ops 5 of the Seasonal Event

COD Mobile's in-game events offer various opportunities for players to earn exclusive rewards. Rewards can include weapons, skins, outfits of the characters, and more. Seasonal event "Tough Cookie" provides a similar opportunity - to grab the Imprint uniform for Special Ops 5 along with other rewards.

Also read: How to obtain SP-R 208 Sniper Rifle in COD Mobile

How to obtain Imprint uniform in COD Mobile

Imprint uniform for Special Ops 5.

To grab the Imprint uniform and other rewards, players should follow the following steps:

Step 1. Open COD Mobile.

Step 2. Click on the "Events" icon and select the "Seasonal" section.

Step 3. Tap on the "Tough Cookie" option.

Step 4. After tapping on the said option, players will see the eight tasks required to be completed one by one while playing COD Mobile's Battle Royale mode. Each task will be tougher than the preceding one.

Advertisement

Here's a list of the eight tasks in order of succession:

#1. Travel 1500 meters in BR with any truck.

Tough Cookie - First task

Rewards:

200 Credits to buy stuff at the Credit Store.

2000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#2. Kill five enemies in High Tier Loot Zones, marked in orange on the BR map.

Tough Cookie - Second task

Rewards:

Ninja - Ripped Camo, skin for the weapon of Ninja class.

2000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#3. Use armor plates five times in BR.

Advertisement

Tough Cookie - Third task

Rewards:

Medic - Ripped Camo for medical station of Medic class.

3000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#4. Deal 500 damage in BR.

Tough Cookie - Fourth task

Rewards:

15 Weapon XP cards, used for elevating the XP for weapons.

3000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#5. Kill eight enemies with Customized Weapon from your loadout.

Tough Cookie - Fifth task

Rewards:

300 Credits for buying stuff at Credit Store.

4000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#6. Kill five enemies with a Legendary Weapon in BR.

Advertisement

Tough Cookie - Sixth task

Rewards:

ATV - Ripped Camo, skin for the vehicle.

5000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#7. Enter the top 10 in BR.

Tough Cookie - Seventh task

Rewards:

15 Weapon XP cards, used for elevating the XP for weapons.

6000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#8. Kill two enemies with any truck in BR.

Tough Cookie - Eighth task

Rewards:

Special Ops 5 - Imprint, uniform for the character.

6000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

After getting their hands on the uniform, players can show off the same in the games. These seasonal events are only available until the end of COD Mobile's Season 2.

Also read: COD Mobile Season 2: How to get the Recon Perk in-game